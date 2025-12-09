Miracle Mattress Hosts Holiday Giveaway, Giving Free Mattresses and Warm Meals to San Antonio Families in Need

Miracle Mattress brings holiday cheer to San Antonio families in need Miracle Mattress Went The Extra Mile For San Antonio Families in Need During The Holidays Families in Need Arriving At Miracle Mattress For a Free Mattress in San Antonio

Miracle Mattress teamed up with Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to host the Miracle Mattress Holiday Giveaway, giving mattresses to families in need

A mattress may seem like a small thing, but for a child or family who has gone without one, it can make all the difference. We are proud to stand with these nonprofits to support our community.” — Mike Bonanno

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 6, 2025, Miracle Mattress teamed up with the nonprofit Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to host the Miracle Mattress Holiday Giveaway, providing brand-new twin, full, queen and king-sized mattresses to local families in need of not only a good night’s sleep, but some much needed holiday cheer!For many of these families, there simply aren’t enough beds to go around, forcing some children to sleep on the floor. Thanks to donations from Miracle Mattress and the Bonanno family, 43 families in need left the event with a total of 75 free mattresses of all sizes, ensuring the children of these families now have a safe and comfortable place to rest. With Santa Claus and the Grinch handing out freshly cooked meals, holiday pies, and stuffed animals, children were smiling from ear to ear.The giveaway also connected families with vital support services through Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and Care Portal. Adding to the holiday spirit, San Antonio food influencer, Cherise Moreno of SA Texas Foodies, prepared and served warm holiday meals that warmed the hearts of families throughout the day.“Too often, grandparents who step in to raise their grandchildren do so with little support and few resources,” said Mercedes Bristol, Executive Director of Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. “This event is about lifting those families up and showing them they are not alone.”Bristol added, “Something as simple as a good night’s sleep can change a child’s future. With partners like Miracle Mattress and Care Portal, we are helping families restore stability and hope.”Mike Bonanno, owner of Miracle Mattress, shared the company’s motivation: “San Antonio has given so much to our family business over the years. This is our chance to give back in a meaningful way—by making sure families in need have a safe and comfortable place to sleep.”He continued, “A mattress may seem like a small thing, but for a child or family who has gone without, it can make all the difference. We are proud to stand with these nonprofits to support our community.”Miracle Mattress extends sincere thanks to Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, Care Portal, Cherise Moreno with SA Texas Foodies and the entire San Antonio community for making this year’s Holiday Giveaway a heartfelt success. “We’re grateful to have the ability to give back to families in our great community – a caring community that supports us as well” said Mike Bonanno.

