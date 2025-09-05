Miracle Mattress Donates Mattresses in San Antonio To Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Miracle Mattress Store San Antonio Miracle Mattress Store in San Antonio Texas Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Miracle Mattress donates much-needed mattresses in San Antonio to Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, an organization empowering local Texas families.

When we heard about Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, and how certain families didn’t have enough beds for all of their family members, we wanted to help immediately.” — Mike Bonanno

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracle Mattress, a leading mattress store in San Antonio, Texas , is proud to announce its partnership with Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. Through this collaboration, Miracle Mattress will donate new, top-brand mattresses to families in need, complete with delivery and setup, to ensure every family member has a comfortable place to sleep.Miracle Mattress specializes in purchasing mattresses from top mattress brand manufacturers that have factory overruns. These new mattresses are then sold at significant discounts off retail prices, helping local families save money on high-quality brands. The company’s commitment to the community extends beyond affordable bedding, as demonstrated by this initiative.The decision to partner with Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren stemmed from learning about the challenges some families face, including substandard sleeping arrangements due to difficult circumstances. Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren advocates and empowers grandparents raising grandchildren by providing access to resources, information, and support. Through the organization, "grandfamilies" are resourced, connected, and thriving as a family, mobilizing and advocating for themselves and others."We're a part of our local community and we want to make a difference in our local community, too. When we heard about Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, and how certain families didn’t have enough beds for all of their family members, we wanted to help immediately," said Mike Bonnano, CEO of Miracle Mattress.The donations will occur through a series of local events, where Miracle Mattress will provide new, top-brand mattresses to identified families. This effort aims to address the basic need for proper sleep, which is essential for health and well-being."Every family member deserves to get good, comfortable sleep. Good sleep is very important for your health," said Mike Bonnano.Mercedes Bristol, Executive Director of Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, emphasized the impact of such support: “Too often, grandparents who step in to raise their grandchildren do so with little support and few resources. This event is about lifting those families up and showing them they are not alone.” She added, “Something as simple as a good night’s sleep can change a child’s future. With partners like Miracle Mattress and Care Portal, we are helping families restore stability and hope.”This partnership highlights Miracle Mattress’s dedication to giving back to the San Antonio community and supporting vulnerable families. By providing comfortable mattresses , the company hopes to improve sleep quality, which can positively affect overall health, academic performance, and family stability.For more information or questions, please visit the Miracle Mattress store located at 4945 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229.About Miracle MattressMiracle Mattress is a San Antonio-based retailer offering new mattresses from top brands at significant discounts off retail prices. Committed to community support, the company helps families access quality sleep solutions affordably.About Texas Grandparents Raising GrandchildrenTexas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren is a non-profit organization that empowers grandparents raising grandchildren through resources, advocacy, and community connections, helping "grandfamilies" thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.