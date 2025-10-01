Psycho Systemz Unleashes New Hit ‘Monster Boy’

Psycho Systemz Monster Boy Mark Anthony Dezz

When Psycho Systemz performs, we want our audience to feel our music while they get the best visual experience they've ever seen from a live heavy metal music performance” — Mark Anthony Dezz

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psycho Systemz , the electrifying heavy metal rock band from Central Texas, is thrilled to announce the release of their latest hit single, "Monster Boy." This adrenaline-pumping track is now available on Shazam ( https://www.shazam.com/song/1605242833/monster-boy ) and YouTube ( https://youtu.be/cashsnOuGtM?si=XnQbAJ5YUrF0J0Ba ), delivering the raw energy and intensity that fans have come to expect from the band.Led by the charismatic and talented Mark Anthony Dezz , who serves as both lead singer and songwriter, Psycho Systemz is carving out a bold presence in the heavy metal scene. Dezz, the creative force behind hits like Spit Your Fire, All To Whither The Dope, The Revenant, Before The Blither Drains, Metal Sycophant, and Highway Deranged, has once again proven his songwriting prowess with "Monster Boy." The track blends crushing riffs, haunting melodies, and Dezz’s signature vocals, making it an instant anthem for metalheads worldwide.Based in Central Texas, Psycho Systemz is gaining momentum, with Dezz frequently traveling to Los Angeles to connect with some of the biggest labels on the West Coast. The band’s growing reputation has positioned them as one of the most exciting up-and-coming acts in heavy metal. Fans can stay updated on the band’s journey through their official website, www.psychosystemz.com In 2026, Psycho Systemz plans to bring their explosive live performances to San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas/Fort Worth, promising fans an unforgettable experience. Mark Anthony Dezz shared his vision for the band’s live shows: "When Psycho Systemz performs, we want our audience to feel our music while they get the best visual experience they've ever seen from a live heavy metal music performance."Beyond music, Dezz is also making waves in the fashion world with his brand, Zombie Wear ( https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063609815208 ). The company specializes in custom-tailored stage outfits for musicians across the United States, enhancing their stage presence and building memorable brands.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact Psycho Systemz via their website, www.psychosystemz.com About Psycho SystemzPsycho Systemz is a heavy metal rock band from Central Texas, led by singer-songwriter Mark Anthony Dezz. Known for their high-energy performances and powerful songwriting, the band is quickly rising in the heavy metal scene with hits like "Monster Boy" and a bold vision for the future.

