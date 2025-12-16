VNA of Ohio Introduces Community Board to Support Expansion in Hospice and Home-Based Behavioral Health

VNA of Ohio creates a Community Board to strengthen leadership and expand home health, hospice, and behavioral-health services region-wide.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VNA of Ohio , the region’s longest-serving nonprofit provider of home health, hospice, and behavioral-health services, today announced the formation of its new VNA of Ohio Community Board — a distinguished and highly accomplished group of Cleveland health, business, and civic leaders guiding the organization’s next era of growth.This announcement comes at a time of renewed momentum for the 124-year-old nonprofit, which has strengthened its mission while expanding its in-home hospice care, scaling its behavioral-health services, and reinforcing its central role as one of Northeast Ohio’s most trusted home health providers. Since transitioning to leadership under h/care in May 2025, VNA of Ohio has committed to broadening access to home-based care across the region while modernizing clinical operations and elevating service lines that address today’s most pressing needs.A Board That Reflects Cleveland’s Most Influential Thinkers in Healthcare and Behavioral HealthIn forming this Community Board, VNA of Ohio brings together what can best be described as a powerhouse group of Cleveland’s most respected healthcare and community influencers—leaders whose cumulative experience spans clinical excellence, hospital operations, behavioral-health innovation, nonprofit strategy, and decades of service to Northeast Ohio families.Importantly, several Community Board members are widely regarded as forward-thinking leaders in behavioral health, psychiatric care delivery, population health, and integrated care models. Their presence signals VNA of Ohio’s commitment to advancing home-based behavioral health at a time when Ohio continues to face one of the nation’s highest concentrations of mental-health and substance-use needs. The state consistently ranks among the top nationally for prevalence of serious mental illness, depression, and overdose mortality—making access to coordinated, in-home behavioral-health services more essential than ever.This strategic focus underscores that VNA of Ohio is far more than a traditional home health agency. The organization is a full continuum-of-care provider, delivering home health, hospice, and behavioral-health services through an integrated, whole-person model designed to meet patients exactly where they are—clinically and emotionally—throughout their care journey.Notably, two former CEOs of VNA of Ohio — Donna M. Skurzak and Mary Lou Stricklin — have returned to serve on the Community Board, a rare testament to their enduring commitment and the agency’s longstanding legacy of leadership continuity. Their return reinforces the organization’s stability, credibility, and reputation as a mission-driven healthcare provider deeply woven into the fabric of Cleveland.“This Board represents one of the strongest collections of expertise in Northeast Ohio’s healthcare community. Their leadership positions VNA of Ohio to accelerate growth in hospice care, expand behavioral-health services in the home, and elevate our 124-year legacy as a leading provider of home health services,” said Ryan Haller, CEO of h/care and Community Board Member. “As we continue to modernize operations, broaden patient access, and serve more families across Northeast Ohio, this Board ensures that our mission remains rooted in compassion, clinical excellence, and forward-thinking strategy.”Meet the VNA of Ohio Community BoardFred M. DeGrandis, ChairmanRetired Executive, Cleveland Clinic; Former CEO, NorthCoast Healthcare Services LLCA respected leader with deep experience in hospital and regional health-system strategy, Fred’s leadership brings unmatched insight into community-based care and operational excellence.Philip MicaliPresident, Phil~italy Cultural Exchanges; Principal, bWell InternationalA global authority in wellness strategy and population health, Phil contributes extensive expertise in behavioral-health design, employer benefit innovation, and models that reduce cost while improving outcomes.Andrea O’DonnellNational Director of Retirement & Wellness, Sisters of Notre DameAndrea’s background in nonprofit leadership and organizational development strengthens VNA of Ohio’s commitment to mission, community engagement, and sustainable growth.Ferdinand M. Plecha, MDMedical Director, Southwest General Health CenterA distinguished vascular surgeon with decades of clinical service, Dr. Plecha enhances the Board’s clinical rigor in areas such as chronic disease management and patient-centered home-based care.Mary Lou Stricklin, MSN, APRN, EMBA, FAANFounder, The Arts for Healing; Former CEO, VNA of OhioA transformational nurse leader and former VNA of Ohio CEO, Mary Lou brings profound institutional knowledge and a holistic perspective. Her return reflects a deep belief in the agency’s renewed mission and future.Mary CurranStrategic Planning Consultant, Visiting Nurse Association Health GroupMary’s experience in home-based clinical programs and community health initiatives enhances strategy across home health, hospice expansion, and behavioral-health integration.Donna M. SkurzakPrincipal Consultant, Diversity Management Solutions, LLC; Former CEO, VNA of OhioA former VNA of Ohio CEO and renowned DEI strategist, Donna brings leadership continuity, organizational-culture expertise, and a long-standing commitment to equitable, compassionate care.Brian TilowFormer Senior Executive, Cleveland Clinic; Current Executive Leader at The CentersBrian now leads strategic initiatives at The Centers, one of Cleveland’s largest behavioral-health and social-service providers. His expertise in integrated care models is crucial as VNA of Ohio expands its behavioral-health services in the home and strengthens partnerships across the region.Michael Dobrovich, MDRetired Primary-Care Physician, University HospitalsDr. Dobrovich’s decades of patient-centered primary care inform the agency’s efforts to improve continuity, prevent hospitalizations, and expand high-quality home health and hospice services.David J. Lopez, MDPresident & CEO, Psychiatry NetworksA leader in telepsychiatry and mental-health innovation, Dr. Lopez supports VNA of Ohio’s expanding focus on behavioral health, ensuring accessible in-home psychiatric and emotional-wellness support.Ryan HallerCEO & Founding Principal, h/careA national healthcare strategist focused on home-based innovation for seniors, Ryan is advancing VNA of Ohio’s operational rebuild, clinical modernization, and strategic expansion, including growth in hospice and behavioral health.A Unified Strategy for Home Health, Hospice, and Behavioral Health GrowthVNA of Ohio is advancing a balanced expansion across its core service lines. In home health, the organization continues delivering skilled nursing, therapy, and chronic-care management to thousands of Northeast Ohio families. Hospice services are growing to meet rising regional needs through expanded access to pain management, caregiver support, and end-of-life care. To address Ohio’s significant behavioral-health challenges, VNA of Ohio is investing in in-home psychiatric support, therapy, crisis stabilization, and emotional-wellness services. “By integrating home health, hospice, and behavioral health, we bring whole-person care directly into the home,” Haller said.

