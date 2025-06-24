h/care Expands Presence in Arizona Through Partnership with American Premier Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care

h/care, a national provider of home health, hospice, and palliative care is now operating American Premier in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- h/care , a national leader in home health and hospice care, proudly announces the addition of American Premier Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care, a highly respected provider in the Phoenix area, to its growing platform. This partnership which commenced in February marks another significant milestone in h/care’s mission to deliver high-touch, high-tech, and high-trust care to aging Americans in their homes.American Premier has long been recognized for its clinical excellence and compassionate approach to care. The agency’s dedicated team will continue to serve patients throughout the region with the same trusted values and standards, now supported by h/care’s robust operational infrastructure and national best practices.“Phoenix is one of the most dynamic aging markets in the country, and American Premier has earned its place as one of the most trusted names in the region,” said Ryan Haller, CEO and Co-Founder of h/care. “This collaboration allows us to deepen our investment in Arizona and bring our unique model of supportive, technology-enabled, and clinician-first care to a broader population.”h/care will oversee all care operations while supporting the team through integration into its national hub-and-spoke platform, with Phoenix now serving as one of its key geographic hubs. Staffing enhancements have already been made to uphold American Premier’s CMS five-star quality standards, ensuring continued excellence in patient outcomes.Employees will benefit from expanded clinical tools, resources, and professional development, while patients will experience uninterrupted, high-quality care with enhanced support behind the scenes.“The opportunity to join h/care and lead growth efforts in the Phoenix region is both exciting and meaningful,” said Scott Scherpenberg, h/care’s Managing Director for American Premier. “This market is experiencing rapid demographic shifts and a growing demand for high-quality, home-based care. I’m thrilled to be part of a leadership team that puts clinicians first, embraces innovation, and understands what it takes to scale excellence in complex care environments. I look forward to building on American Premier’s strong foundation and leading our expansion throughout Arizona and the Southwest.”“h/care was founded on the belief that the future of aging is at home,” added Haller. “Bringing American Premier into our care model represents a shared vision for what home-based care should be—personal, efficient, and deeply empowering for both patients and clinicians.”This announcement builds on h/care’s momentum in other key markets as the organization continues to scale its clinician-centric, tech-forward, and quality-driven care model across the country.----About h/careh/care is a national home health and hospice management company operating on a hub-and-spoke model to deliver clinician-first, technology-enhanced, and trust-driven care to aging adults. With a focus on integration, innovation, and local excellence, h/care supports agencies through centralized management, proprietary tools, and a deep commitment to empowering care teams across the country.

