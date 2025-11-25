VNA of Ohio, Cleveland’s Longstanding Leader in Home Health and Hospice, Welcomes Jackie Newbert as Managing Director

Ohio’s longest-serving home health, hospice, and behavioral health provider announces a new Managing Director, marking a significant new chapter.

VNA of Ohio stands at the intersection of history and innovation, and I’m excited to help lead our teams in delivering exceptional care, supporting our clinicians, and expanding services” — Jackie Newbert

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Visiting Nurse Association of Ohio ( VNA of Ohio ), a trusted community health partner for more than 124 years, is proud to announce the appointment of Jackie Newbert, as its new Managing Director, effective December 1st. A seasoned healthcare executive with more than two decades of leadership experience across home health, hospice, assisted living, and community-based services, Newbert will help guide the organization through its next phase of growth under the h/care platform.With a distinguished background leading multi-site operations, driving clinical excellence, and strengthening organizational performance, Newbert brings a proven record of results. She has served in key leadership roles including Director of Operations for Wellspring Home Health and Hospice, Area Administrator for LHC Group’s Cambridge Home Health, and Director for BAYADA Home Health Care, where she delivered measurable improvements in census growth, quality, financial performance, and staff engagement.Her career began in clinical settings and expanded into high-impact administrative leadership across Ohio and Maryland. Newbert is also a retired U.S. Air Force E-7, where she developed the disciplined, mission-driven leadership style she is known for today. She holds both a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.“Jackie is the exact type of leader our organization needs at this moment—experienced, operationally sharp, clinically grounded, and mission-aligned,” said Ryan Haller, CEO & Founding Principal of h/care. “Her passion for quality, her operational discipline, and her commitment to serving patients and staff will support our vision to build Ohio’s most trusted home health, hospice, and behavioral health platform.”Newbert will oversee all day-to-day operations of VNA of Ohio’s home health, hospice, and behavioral health service lines—ensuring operational excellence, advancing clinical quality, developing leaders, and strengthening relationships with hospital systems, payors, and community partners. She will also play a central role in VNA of Ohio’s modernization efforts under h/care, including workflow redesign, talent development, technology integration, and market expansion.“I am honored to join an organization with such a powerful legacy of serving Ohioans,” Newbert said. “VNA of Ohio stands at the intersection of history and innovation, and I’m excited to help lead our teams in delivering exceptional care, supporting our clinicians, and expanding services to meet the growing needs of our community.”Newbert's addition signals another major advance in VNA of Ohio’s modernization journey as part of h/care’s leadership and vision. h/care’s model of “high touch, high tech, built on high trust” is reshaping home-based care through stronger operational infrastructure, innovative care models, and an unwavering focus on both patient experience and caregiver support.About VNA of OhioFounded in 1902 by thirteen pioneering women known as the “Baker’s Dozen,” VNA of Ohio has provided compassionate, mission-driven care to communities across Northeast Ohio for more than a century. Today, VNA of Ohio offers home health, hospice, and behavioral health services rooted in dignity, accessibility, and clinical excellence.Learn more at www.vna-ohio.com About h/careh/care is a national home-based healthcare platform built on the principles of high touch, high tech, and high trust. Through centralized management and locally empowered leadership, h/care supports agencies nationwide in delivering exceptional patient care while reducing clinician burnout and modernizing home-based service delivery.Learn more at www.h-care.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.