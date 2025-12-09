Loral Langemeier Establishes $2,000 Scholarship to Advance Student Entrepreneurship Nationwide

Loral Langemeier

Loral Langemeier launches a $2,000 annual scholarship supporting U.S. students with entrepreneurial vision and ambition.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneurial thought leader and best-selling author Loral Langemeier today announces the launch of the Loral Langemeier Scholarship , a new annual award designed to support U.S. college and university students who demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset and ambition. The scholarship is part of her ongoing mission to empower young people to overcome financial barriers and pursue their academic and business aspirations.The Loral Langemeier Scholarship seeks to invest in the “next generation of entrepreneurs.” It is aimed at students who, regardless of academic standing, exhibit the drive, creativity, and determination to build their future—not only through traditional education, but through entrepreneurial thinking and wealth-building potential.The scholarship provides US$2,000 annually, split into two payments of US$1,000 per semester for the selected recipient.* Open to all undergraduate or graduate students enrolled in any accredited college or university in the United States.* There is no minimum GPA requirement. Selection is based on the candidate’s entrepreneurial vision, mindset, and ability to overcome financial or personal challenges.* Applicants must submit a 500–700-word original essay responding to the prompt: *“In your view, what are the benefits of choosing an entrepreneurial path compared to pursuing a traditional corporate career? Share any personal experiences, observations, or aspirations that shape your perspective.”* The deadline for applications is January 15, 2026.* The winner will be notified by January 25, 2026.Loral Langemeier, often dubbed “The Millionaire Maker,” is a well-known money expert, international speaker, and five-time New York Times best-selling author. She is the Founder and CEO of several alternative-asset firms and the coaching brand Live Out Loud, Inc.. Since 1996, she has taught wealth-building strategies to thousands worldwide — helping many transform skills and ambition into financial success.Raised on a farm in Nebraska and starting her first business at age 17, Langemeier built a multimillion-dollar portfolio by her early 30s. She later founded Live Out Loud, Inc. in 2001, which has grown to an internationally recognized company providing coaching, real estate investment guidance, and entrepreneurial education — all centered around her straightforward, action-oriented wealth creation philosophy.Langemeier’s programs, books, and seminars have been featured in major media outlets including CNN, CNBC, Fox News, USA Today, The Wall Street Journa,l and The New York Times.In addition to the Loral Langemeier Scholarship, Loral has also established the Loral Langemeier Grant , which provides similar support to students. Together, these programs represent his ongoing commitment to educational philanthropy and his belief that investing in students is one of the most meaningful contributions anyone can make to society.The Loral Langemeier Scholarship reflects Langemeier’s belief that financial constraints should not prevent talented and driven young people from pursuing their dreams. By offering financial assistance tied to entrepreneurial ambition — rather than academic metrics alone — the scholarship intends to foster a new generation of innovators, business-minded leaders, and wealth-conscious contributors to society.Applications and full guidelines can be found at [lorallangemeierscholarship.com].

