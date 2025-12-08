Todd Mezrah Announces 2025 Business Athlete Grant Recipient

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd Mezrah , founder and CEO of Mezrah Consulting and CEO and Founder of mapbenefits, the firm's innovative executive-benefits SaaS platform, is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2025 Todd Mezrah Business Athlete Grant . The $2,500 award recognizes college students who demonstrate exceptional resilience, innovative thinking, and a strong sense of purpose.The Todd Mezrah Business Athlete Grant, established by Tampa-based business leader Todd Mezrah, reflects his commitment to empowering the next generation of resilient leaders. With over 30 years of experience in executive benefit consulting and financial technology, Mezrah created this annual award to recognize students who have overcome significant challenges and developed a growth mindset -the same mindset that has guided his leadership of both Mezrah Consulting and the development of mapbenefitsFor 2025, the grant recipient is Bernard Jaramillo, a student at CUNY Queens College whose ability to overcome adversity while maintaining a forward-looking, purpose-driven mindset embodies what it means to be a Business Athlete."Bernard Jaramillo exemplifies the qualities of resilience and determination that the Todd Mezrah Business Athlete Grant was designed to celebrate," said Todd Mezrah. "His application stood out for its authenticity and clear demonstration of overcoming obstacles while maintaining a positive vision for the future. I'm proud to support Bernard's educational journey and look forward to seeing the impact he will make."Bernard Jaramillo, a student at CUNY Queens College, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award:"I am honored and excited at the opportunity to be a recipient of the Grant. From the moment I first read the description of the grant, Mr. Mezrah's passion resonated with my own values and what I hope to do for another someday in the near future. I am grateful to Todd Mezrah, the selection committee, and all the other fellow students who applied for the grant-even though they may not have been selected, their contributions, I'm sure, have also had a positive impact. This educational journey of mine has had many twists and turns, but it is because of the generosity and support of those like Todd Mezrah and by the grace of God, that I am able to continue. Thank you!"The Todd Mezrah Business Athlete Grant is open to any U.S.-based undergraduate or graduate student currently enrolled at an accredited college or university in the United States. Unlike many scholarship programs, the grant has no GPA requirements and welcomes applicants from all majors and fields of study. The selection committee evaluates applications based on the student's personal essay, which demonstrates how they've overcome challenges and how those experiences have shaped their goals and mindset.The $2,500 award will be sent directly to CUNY Queens College to support Bernard's educational expenses. Todd Mezrah personally reviews the applications each year, seeking students who embody the spirit of determination and self-starting leadership that has defined his own career in executive benefits consulting and financial technology."Through my three decades in business, I've learned that resilience is the single most important quality for long-term success," added Mezrah. "This grant is my way of investing in students like Bernard who have already demonstrated that they can face adversity head-on and emerge stronger. These are the future leaders who will drive positive change in their communities and industries.About Todd MezrahTodd Mezrah is a Tampa-based entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Mezrah Consulting, an executive benefits and compensation firm and the CEO and founder of mapbenefits, a groundbreaking SaaS platform built to simplify, automate, and elevate executive benefit plans for companies nationwide. With over 30 years of experience in executive benefit consulting and financial technology, Todd has a proven track record of innovation and leadership. He is passionate about resilience and education, founding the Todd Mezrah Business Athlete Grant to empower students who demonstrate perseverance and a drive to create positive change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.