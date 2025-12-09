Loral Langemeier Announces New Grant to Empower Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs

Loral Langemeier Grant

Loral Langemeier launches a $1,000 grant supporting resilient, entrepreneurial students overcoming barriers. Apply by Jan 31, 2026.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loral Langemeier , renowned money-expert, entrepreneur and bestselling author, today launches the Loral Langemeier Grant , a scholarship program designed to support college and university students who demonstrate resilience, entrepreneurial mindset, and the ability to overcome financial or personal barriers.The Grant honors students who—despite financial hardship, systemic obstacles, or limiting beliefs—have shown the determination to “break through barriers.” Rather than focusing on traditional metrics such as GPA, the program seeks to invest in students who think differently about money and success, and who aspire to use their education and entrepreneurial potential to build wealth and impact.Recipients of the Loral Langemeier Grant will receive US$1,000. This funding is intended to support educational expenses or entrepreneurial endeavors, helping to remove financial obstacles on the path to success.* Open to all students currently enrolled in an accredited U.S. college or university (undergraduate or graduate).* There is no GPA requirement.* Students from any field of study are eligible.* International students may apply, provided they are enrolled at a U.S.-based institution.* Application Deadline: January 31, 2026* Winner Announcement: February 15, 2026Loral Langemeier is an entrepreneurial thought leader and self-described “money expert.” She holds degrees in Business Administration and Finance (Bachelor’s) and Exercise Physiology (Master’s).Her career began at a major corporation, where she gained experience in large-scale project management and operations before branching into entrepreneurship. In 2001, she founded Live Out Loud, Inc. — which quickly expanded into a multi-million-dollar international company — and later established Integrated Wealth Systems, continuing her mission of wealth education and financial empowerment.An acclaimed author of multiple New York Times bestselling books — including the widely known The Millionaire Maker — Loral has been featured on major media platforms such as CNN, CNBC, Fox News, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.Through her work, Loral has helped thousands of individuals reframe their relationship with money, build wealth, and develop the mindset necessary for long-term financial success.Students interested in applying for the Loral Langemeier Grant can visit the official grant website https://lorallangermeiergrant.com . Applications require a short personal essay describing challenges overcome, mindset transformation, and vision for future success.In addition to the Loral Langemeier Grant, Loral has also established the Loral Langemeier Scholarship , which provides similar support to students. Together, these programs represent his ongoing commitment to educational philanthropy and his belief that investing in students is one of the most meaningful contributions anyone can make to society.This scholarship announcement reflects Loral Langemeier’s commitment to transforming lives by investing not just in education — but in the entrepreneurial potential and resilience of young people who refuse to let circumstances define their future.

