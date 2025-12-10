DOXA Talent Expands to the North Dallas Area with New Managing Partner Ivette García

DOXA® Talent announces the opening of DOXA Talent in Frisco and Plano, led by business owner Ivette Garcia.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXATalent, a leader in offshore and nearshore workforce solutions, announces the opening of DOXA Talent in Frisco and Plano, led by business owner Ivette Garcia . This expansion brings DOXA’s values-driven model to one of the fastest-growing business hubs in Texas and offers local leaders a trusted path to scale with global talent.Ivette brings two decades of experience in the petroleum industry, with a background spanning asset evaluation, business development, production optimization, and large-scale field operations. Her work has supported multimillion-dollar projects and major strategic decisions, and her leadership is grounded in project management, process optimization, continuous improvement, governance discipline, and agile approaches.She joins DOXA as a managing partner because she believes deeply in the company’s mission to create long-term opportunities for clients and VIPs.“The chance to scale with world-class talent is here. Build the right team, and you don’t just grow...you transform your future.” said Ivette Garcia. “As an immigrant who built my career in United States, I believe in creating opportunity, stability, and shared success. Frisco and Plano are cities full of driven, value-led founders. I want to help them grow with confidence and with the right support.”Why Frisco and PlanoThe Frisco–Plano region is home to a thriving business community, including entrepreneurs, small and mid-sized companies, immigrant-owned organizations, and mission-driven founders. Ivette chose this market because she sees an opportunity to serve leaders who value growth, culture, and long-term partnerships.A Distinct Approach to TalentIvette Garcia blends the discipline of an engineer with a leadership style rooted in empathy, listening, and inclusion. She approaches global staffing not as filling roles but as building relationships that help businesses grow and help people elevate their lives.She is committed to understanding each client’s challenges and designing the right support for sustainable success.Community and Global ImpactThrough DOXA Talent Frisco–Plano, businesses gain access to high-performing offshore talent while contributing to meaningful career opportunities for professionals around the world. For Ivette, the impact goes beyond business growth.“I believe that when you do good for others, good comes back to you many times over. That is how I show up for clients, VIPs, and for my community,” she said.About DOXATalentDOXATalent helps businesses to scale with high-performing offshore and nearshore teams. The company combines rigorous training, enterprise-level security, a people-first culture, and the strategic use of AI tools that enhance efficiency and decision-making across operations. DOXA enables clients to reduce costs while building sustainable, future-ready teams. The company operates in the United States, the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, Kenya, and Panama. DOXA is Great Place to Work-Certified™, an Inc. 5000 honoree, and a recognized leader in global staffing.Learn more about DOXA Talent Frisco–Plano: DOXAtalent.com/friscoplano Explore franchise opportunities: DOXAfranchising.com

