DOXA® Talent Announces Launch of DOXA Labs™ to Upskill Offshore Talent with Applied AI

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXATalent today announced the launch of DOXA Labs™ , a new innovation hub designed to accelerate the responsible use of artificial intelligence across global teams. Created as a space for applied learning and experimentation, DOXA Labs equips professionals to work smarter, adapt faster, and develop the skills that define the future of work.As a leading global staffing partner, DOXA introduced Labs to help businesses maximize the potential of their offshore and nearshore teams through ongoing AI education. The initiative reflects DOXA’s commitment to ethically upskilling its workforce and preparing both clients and team members to thrive in an AI-enabled world.“The world of work is changing rapidly, and the teams that learn to leverage AI responsibly will lead the next decade of growth,” said David Nilssen, CEO of DOXA Talent . “At DOXA, people always come first. DOXA Labs is our way of helping them grow in capability and confidence, combining technology with human potential to drive meaningful progress.”Innovation at DOXA Labs™At DOXA Labs, innovation is anchored by four principles:• AI as Superpower: empowering people to work smarter, not harder• The Rise of New Roles: supporting new career paths emerging from AI adoption• Security and Compliance: embedding SOC2 standards and ethical practices in every innovation• Progress Over Perfection: real-world testing that encourages learning and accelerationDOXA Labs initiatives include building AI literacy across remote teams, developing proficiency in applied tools, and preparing future leaders to guide AI adoption. Every activity is anchored in compliance, transparency, and practical business impact. From hands-on micro-trainings to emerging roles such as AI Revenue Specialists, DOXA Labs helps redefine what is possible by blending human creativity with AI-enhanced workflows.How Teams ParticipateDOXA Labs offers weekly micro-trainings for all team members at no additional cost; all sessions are recorded so team members can learn asynchronously, regardless of location or time zone.Clients may also enroll their DOXA team members or their own internal team members into an AI Certification pathway, which provides structured skill development designed to strengthen planning, content creation, operational efficiency, and digital problem-solving.Why It MattersAI is no longer optional. It is a new layer of capability that every organization must understand. DOXA Labs helps companies develop an AI-ready workforce by focusing on practical application, ethical standards, and skills that support long-term business growth.About DOXA TalentDOXA Talent helps businesses scale with high-performing offshore and nearshore teams. The company combines rigorous training, enterprise-level security, a people-first culture, and the strategic use of AI tools that enhance efficiency and decision-making across operations. DOXA enables clients to reduce costs while building sustainable, future-ready teams. The company operates in the United States, the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, Kenya, and Panama. DOXA is a Great Place to Work-Certified™, an Inc. 5000 honoree, and a recognized leader in global staffing.For more information or to explore DOXA Labs™: https://doxatalent.com/doxalabs/

