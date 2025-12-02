DOXA® Talent Ranked #62 on the Inaugural Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2025 List

DOXA® Talent has ranked #62 on the inaugural Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in Southeast Asia 2025.

Trust and recognition validate our commitment to fostering a culture where people feel respected, supported, and inspired to do their best everyday” — Ira Crisologo

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXATalent has ranked #62 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2025 , an honor presented by Great Place To Workfor the first time in the region. This inaugural award celebrates organizations that exemplify outstanding workplace culture, trust, and employee well-being across Southeast Asia."At DOXA, people always come first,” said David Nilssen, CEO of DOXA Talent . “Our purpose is to lift global communities by creating meaningful work. This recognition is tremendous validation of our commitment to building a workplace where people are valued, supported, and inspired to make an impact. And our team in the Philippines continues to set the standard for excellence across our global organization."Selected from hundreds of companies across multiple industries, DOXA was recognized for its people-first culture, commitment to ethical employment, and focus on professional development and long-term growth for its teams in the Philippines.“We are beyond excited and grateful that our employees, who we call our VIPs, believe in the value that we create together. Trust and recognition validate our commitment to fostering a culture where people feel respected, supported, and inspired to do their best everyday” Said Ira Crisologo, DOXA Talent’s General Manager - Philippines . “This is the most sincere and authentic feedback from the team, that with every curated activity, every decision on our processes, every interaction in our remote environment, we have the best interest of our people and they are always at the centerstage.”A Regional Milestone for DOXA TalentThis recognition follows DOXA’s second consecutive Great Place to Work Certification in the Philippines and reinforces its position as a global employer of choice. DOXA’s culture reflects its core values by encouraging Curiosity First through continuous learning, promoting an Ownership Mentality in every role, strengthening connection because Relationships Matter, and investing in full time growth to support Excellence Every day.About DOXA TalentDOXA Talent helps businesses scale with high-performing offshore and nearshore teams powered by human expertise and AI innovation. With a people-first culture and enterprise-level security, DOXA enables companies to build sustainable, future-ready teams across the United States, the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, Kenya, and Panama.About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia ListPresented by Great Place To Work, this inaugural award recognizes companies across Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam that excel in creating exceptional workplaces built on trust, inclusion, and shared success. The list is based on survey data from thousands of employees representing a diverse range of industries and company sizes across the region.

