Culture First - Inside Red Light Method's Unique Franchisee Selection Process

Red Light Method's process is more about feel than finances when it comes to franchisee selection.

One of the keys to building a successful franchise is having great franchisees who share the same core values as the company. That’s why we screen for company fit before we look at anything else” — Allison Beardsley

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Light Method , the fast-growing wellness franchise founded by Allison Beardsley, creator of the global Club Pilates brand, continues to capture national attention as it accelerates toward more than 70 locations in development. As the company scales, Beardsley is doubling down on a core philosophy that sets Red Light Method apart: culture over everything else.In a recent conversation following a Discovery Day with the company’s newest franchisee, Steve Berlin, Beardsley opened up about how she selects the people she believes will shape the future of the brand.A Founder Who Leads With Intuition—and IntentionBeardsley is unapologetically selective. For her, the right franchisee is not defined solely by capital or resume—but by character.“We put culture above everything else,” she explains. “One of the keys to building a successful franchise is having great franchisees who share the same core values as the company. That’s why we screen for company fit before we look at anything else.”Beardsley observes each candidate closely during Discovery Day—how they interact with clients, staff, and the studio environment.“I make sure franchisees are an awesome cultural fit. We have a family-like environment, and I want to work with can-do people. How they act in the studio tells me everything.”Her connection with Berlin was immediate.“Steve is salt of the earth—I love him. I’d vacation with him and his family; he is such a joy.”The All-Day Vetting RitualUnlike many franchise brands, Beardsley conducts an immersive, personal evaluation—with a process that is equal parts rigorous and heartfelt.“I take them on an all-day event—we dine together, we hike, we go to geothermal hot springs. And we spend many hours together in an interrogation process. I lovingly interrogate them to make sure these are the kind of people I want to work with. We also want to make sure they are comfortable with us. We are entering into an intimate relationship and want it to be a good fit for both parties.”This intimate “founder’s journey” allows her to get to the essence of a person beyond paperwork.When Saying No Is Part of Protecting the BrandBeardsley has turned away candidates when the cultural alignment wasn’t there.“Yes. In the most loving ways, I have told people ‘I’m not sure you are a cultural fit,’ and I explain why.”What guides her decision? More than a checklist—it’s instinct.“I listen to my gut—the Holy Spirit, the ruach—and I get to know them. It doesn’t take long to know if we want to work with them or not.”She looks for intelligence, follow-through, passion, and a genuinely pleasant demeanor.“If they don’t follow through in the process, I won’t chase them. That’s not the kind of relationship I want to start.”Her connection with Berlin was unmistakable:“Meeting Steve was totally that experience. After spending the day with him, it just felt meant to be.”Meet the Newest Franchisee: A Conversation With Steve BerlinTo understand what attracts leaders like Berlin to the brand, Red Light Method sat down with him to share his story.A Proven Operator With Decades of ExperienceBerlin brings more than 30 years of experience as a CPA and CFO specializing in financial operations, private equity, M&A, and multi-unit management. He previously owned two Sky Zone Trampoline Park franchises in Long Island, including one of the highest-grossing locations in the entire U.S. system.His operational expertise led to successful sales of both parks—one to a franchisee and one to Sky Zone Corporate as part of its acquisition of top-performing sites.Discovering Red Light MethodAfter selling his Sky Zone businesses, Berlin began exploring new opportunities in the fitness and wellness space.“During that search, I came across Red Light Method. Even though it was very new, I was intrigued by its science-backed approach and kept following its progress. Eventually, I reached out to Allison, and the more I discovered, the more I felt it aligned with my interests and experience.”Why Long Island—and Why Red Light Method?Berlin’s lifelong passion for fitness—marathons, triathlons, mountain summits, and Division I soccer—made him gravitate toward a brand that supports longevity and functional wellness.“As I got older, my body wasn’t keeping up with the demands of my fitness goals. I wanted a franchise I was passionate about and could personally relate to—one that helps people move better, feel better, and live brighter.”He reviewed at least six franchise concepts. None resonated the way Red Light Method did.A Level of Support That “Exceeded Expectations”Despite being a young franchise, Berlin says Red Light Method’s infrastructure rivaled that of long-established brands.“The portal is extremely detailed and thoughtfully designed. The resources and step-by-step videos make it easy not only for an owner to learn but also to train staff in a consistent way.”Compared with Sky Zone, he describes the experience as “far more collaborative, transparent, and personal.”A Business Model Built for Today’s EntrepreneursBerlin was intentionally looking for a leaner operation with lower overhead and higher margins.“Coming from a 40,000-square-foot operation with six-figure startup costs and over 100 employees, I wanted something smaller, less risky, and more profitable. Red Light Method delivers exactly that.”A Discovery Day Unlike Any OtherThe deciding factor was his immersive day in Reno with Beardsley and the team.“Allison and Eric were incredibly transparent and always available to answer my hundreds of questions. Touring the studio, meeting the team, and even taking part in a barefoot hike and tree-hugging excursion in the Sierras—a first for me!—gave me a real sense of the culture and authenticity behind the brand.”The Red Light Revolution ContinuesWith territories still available nationwide, Red Light Method continues to attract sophisticated operators who value culture, authenticity, and a modern, science-backed approach to wellness.Franchise Inquiries: franchise@redlightmethod.comLearn More: www.redlightmethod.com

