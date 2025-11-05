Red Light Method Hits Major Milestone with 10th Studio Opening

Red Light Method Red Light Method Murfreesboro Brentwood Red Light Treatment Room Red Light Method Power Plate

Red Light Method opens its 10th studio in Murfreesboro Tennessee

The success stories we’re hearing from members and franchisees alike prove we’re not just building a business—we’re building a movement.” — Eric Tepper

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Light Method , the rapidly expanding health and wellness franchise founded by Allison Beardsley (creator of Club Pilates), has officially opened its tenth studio—this time in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a fast-growing suburb of Nashville.This milestone marks a pivotal moment in the company’s nationwide expansion, with Murfreesboro representing the third new opening in just four weeks. Red Light Method projects seven additional openings in Q1 2026 and over seventy in development, underscoring extraordinary growth momentum in the booming recovery and wellness sector.Revolutionizing Accessible WellnessThe Murfreesboro location offers Red Light Method’s unique fusion of medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy, Power Plate exercise, and infrared sauna recovery—all offered at an affordable monthly rate. Members at the new Murfreesboro studio are embracing the brand’s energetic call to action: “Get Lit. Get Fit.”“Our Tennessee franchisee was one of our earliest believers,” said Allison Beardsley, Founder and President of Education. “He’s a passionate serial entrepreneur who’s been instrumental in shaping our brand’s evolution over the past year. We’re blessed to have him leading the Red Light Method movement in Tennessee.”The Tennessee Franchisee added:“Adding Red Light Method to my franchise portfolio was a strategic move. With low build-out costs, quick profitability, and unmatched franchisee support, the model makes sense—and the mission resonates. We’re bringing advanced, accessible recovery to everyday people, and the Murfreesboro community’s response has been incredible. I’m already planning my third location.”Red Light Method members enjoy therapies typically costing $1,000–$1,600 per month elsewhere, for around $200 per month—making elite wellness accessible to all. In addition to red light therapy and Power Plate sessions, locations may include Pilates reformers, infrared saunas, PEMF mats, EWOT (Exercise With Oxygen Therapy), and Styku 3D body scans.“This concept is scaling three to four times faster than Club Pilates did in its early years,” Beardsley shared. “While we serve health enthusiasts, our fastest-growing demographic is adults 50+ who are regaining confidence, strength, and mobility. It’s truly transformative.”Franchise Growth Outpacing Industry AveragesWith 10 studios open and over 70 in development, Red Light Method’s growth is driven by a lean, high-value franchise model built for sustainability:- Low start-up costs: $350K–$450K all-in- High-value assets: Nearly $500K in equipment for just $200K (no vendor kickbacks)- Comprehensive support: Site selection, leasing, construction, marketing, and sales training“We’re seeing massive national interest,” said Eric Tepper, CEO and National Sales Director. “People try our method and immediately ask how to open their own studio. The success stories we’re hearing from members and franchisees alike prove we’re not just building a business—we’re building a movement.”Entrepreneurs across the country are invited to explore franchise opportunities with Red Light Method and bring this cutting-edge, results-driven wellness concept to their communities.Franchise Inquiries: franchise@redlightmethod.comLearn More: www.redlightmethod.com About Red Light MethodRed Light Method is a pioneering wellness franchise that blends medical-grade red light therapy, Power Plate movement, and other bio-hacking modalities to deliver fast, affordable, and life-enhancing results. Founded by Allison Beardsley, creator of Club Pilates, Red Light Method is redefining the intersection of fitness, recovery, and longevity.

