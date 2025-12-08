Red Light Method's 'Get Lit' Formula To Health and Wellbeing

Red Light Method Red Light Method Modalities Red Light Method Power Plate Brentwood Red Light Treatment Room

How America's fastest growing wellness franchise is transforming lives

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Light Method , the rapidly expanding wellness franchise founded by Allison Beardsley—creator of Club Pilates—is capturing national attention as it continues its explosive growth across the country. With almost 1,000 five-star reviews and more than 70 franchise locations in development, people everywhere are asking the same question:What exactly does it mean to “Get Lit”?According to Red Light Method, “Getting Lit” is both a treatment and a feeling—a science-backed, mood-elevating, body-transforming experience that is reshaping how everyday people access elite wellness.THE METHOD:At the heart of Red Light Method is its medical-grade, FDA-cleared Contour Light system , one of the only wrap-style medical grade red light devices in the U.S. cleared for both contoured fat loss and pain relief.Unlike panel-style devices, the wrap system sits directly on the skin—eliminating light dissipation and delivering deeper, penetration into the dermal layers.“Using the Contour wrap system, we can focus treatments where our members need it the most while gaining maximum coverage. I evaluated dozens of systems, and this one was by far the most effective,” said Allison Beardsley, Founder of Red Light Method. "Typically, only seen in med-spa environments this system retails for $40,000. We have an exclusive agreement with Contour to get this product to our franchisees for $15,000 making it part of an affordable start up model." Beardsley went on to say.After a 25-minute red light session, clients transition to a 10–15 minute Power Plate workout. Power Plate, the leader in vibration plate exercise products, vibrates up to 50 times per second using patented PrecisionWave technology, providing benefits including increased muscle fiber recruitment, better circulation, lymphatic drainage, improved bone density, and enhanced recovery.RESULTS FOR REAL PEOPLE: Elite Wellness at an Accessible PriceWhile similar therapies can cost hundreds of dollars per session , Red Light Method offers up to four visits per week for around $200 per month, making high-end wellness accessible. In addition to medical grade red light treatments and Power Plate workouts, services may include:• Pilates reformer workouts (select studios)• Infrared saunas• PEMF (Pulse Electromagnetic Field) mats• EWOT (Exercise With Oxygen Therapy)• Styku 3D body scanning“I wanted to make this incredible service accessible to everyone. Our fastest-growing segment is adults 50+ who are regaining strength, confidence, and mobility,” said Beardsley. “It’s truly transformational.”IS RED LIGHT THERAPY LEGIT?Studies show that specific wavelengths of red light stimulate the mitochondria, increasing ATP production and promoting healing, fat loss, collagen production, and pain relief.With nearly 1,000 five-star Google reviews, members consistently report increased energy, improved sleep, reduced pain, and visible body changes.A FRANCHISE MODEL BUILT FOR MASSIVE SCALE"Opening a studio is such a blessing to the community. We designed this to be an affordable business to start and run. We take absolutely no kick backs from our equipment and service vendors. Keeping the start up cost low allows our memberships to be affordable to every day people while creating a successful business model." - Allison BeardsleyThe franchise model boasts:• Low start-up cost: $350K–$450K• Nearly $500K of equipment for only $200K• Full support: site selection, leasing, construction, sales training, and marketing“People try the method and immediately ask how to open a studio,” said Eric Tepper, CEO & National Sales Director. “This is the first concept I’ve seen that truly engages the 70–75% of Americans not involved in fitness along with fitness enthusiasts. This truly is a method for everyone.”JOIN THE RED LIGHT REVOLUTIONFranchise Inquiries: franchise@redlightmethod.comLearn More: www.redlightmethod.com

