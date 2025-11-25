Chapco Design Build Celebrates Grand Opening of Take 5 Oil Change

Chapco Design Builds attends ribbon cutting event at Take 5 Oil Change in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based general contractor Chapco Design Build, a division of Jim Chapman Construction Group, recently celebrated the grand opening of the new Take 5 Oil Change in Milledgeville, Georgia. Hosted by the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce, the event brought together local leaders, business partners and project team members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in mid-November that officially welcomed the fast-service oil change provider to the community.Chapco team members Mandy Kronawitter, Larry Berryhill, Jay Kiger and Brett Nichter joined Store Manager Matthew Gray and the full Take 5 crew to commemorate the milestone.Conveniently located near the Milledgeville Mall, the facility’s two-bay, drive-in/drive-out design allows customers to remain in their vehicles while trained technicians complete an oil change. Chapco Design Build began construction in June 2025 and delivered the project on schedule in October.“We’re proud to see this project come to life and to celebrate its opening with the Chamber and the Take 5 team,” said Jay Kiger, President of Chapco Design Build. “A ribbon cutting represents more than the completion of a project; it marks the start of a lasting partnership with the community.”“Every project is an opportunity to refine our process and deliver a facility that will serve customers for years,” Kiger said. “Seeing the doors officially open and the community show its support reinforces why we prioritize clear communication, streamlined efficiency and reliable results.”Take 5 Oil Change, known for pioneering the stay-in-your-car oil change, continues to emphasize fast, convenient service for busy drivers. The Milledgeville location will provide the same level of service just minutes from the retail and dining that locals frequent daily.With more than three decades of experience leading projects ranging from $150,000 to $5 million, Kiger has positioned Chapco Design Build as a trusted partner for retail centers, residential amenity complexes and light industrial projects across the Southeast. The company is recognized for simplifying construction processes and delivering cost-efficient results that hold value over time.To learn more about Chapco Design Build, visit www.ChapcoDesignBuild.com . To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change, visit www.Take5.com About Chapco Design Build:Chapco Design Build, a division of Jim Chapman Construction Group, is a commercial general contracting firm specializing in light industrial, retail and amenity complex construction for multifamily and residential communities. Licensed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, Chapco seamlessly integrates site development, architectural design, and construction management to deliver high-performing, investment-worthy projects across the Southeast.

