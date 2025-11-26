Construction Underway at The Cottages at Dawsonville

The Cottages at Dawsonville goes vertical

193-unit build-to-rent community coming soon to Dawsonville

Reaching the vertical construction phase in just 11 months showcases the efficiency of our team.” — Jim Chapman

DAWSONVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG), a leading general contractor specializing in the build-to-rent (BTR) sector, proudly announces that vertical construction is underway at The Cottages at Dawsonville. Located at the intersection of Perimeter Road and Ga. Hwy. 53, this project builds on the success of JCCG’s first Dawsonville BTR community, The Cottages at Dawson Ridge, with 193 units across 34 acres. Construction began earlier this month and slabs are underway on all homes and the clubhouse. The community is slated to welcome its first residents in the spring/summer of 2026.Following a swift 11-month land development phase, JCCG successfully transitioned the site from development to vertical construction, marking another efficient milestone in its growing BTR portfolio.“Reaching the vertical construction phase in just 11 months showcases the efficiency of our team,” said Jim Chapman, President of JCCG. “We’re proud to advance projects that deliver quality and scale in today’s dynamic housing market.”Offering a mix of two- and three-bedroom homes, The Cottages at Dawsonville combines flexibility, comfort and convenience in one of North Georgia’s most desirable areas. Inside each home, residents will find open-concept interiors, primary suites on the main level, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl flooring. Covered porches encourage relaxation and connection, while walk-in closets and attached one- and two-car garages provide the ample storage today’s renters seek.Planned community amenities include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and professional on-site management, all within a gated neighborhood setting. With 24-hour emergency maintenance, sidewalks and streetlights throughout, residents will enjoy both accessibility and peace of mind.Located just minutes from GA-400, the North Georgia Premium Outlets and a wide range of dining, the community places residents within easy reach of everything Dawsonville has to offer. Residents also enjoy recreation at local parks and along Lake Lanier.Families will appreciate proximity to the University of North Georgia and the area’s highly rated Dawson County schools, including Robinson Elementary, Dawson County Middle and Dawson County High School.Institutional investors, developers, owners/operators and private equity funds seeking turnkey build-to-rent solutions are encouraged to explore JCCG’s new website to learn more about its portfolio and services. Visit www.JimChapmanConstructionGroup.com or call 770-434-3602 (option 2) for more information.JCCG brings extensive expertise in the build-to-rent sector, holding licenses across six Southern States – Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina – as well as Indianapolis, Indiana. From pre-construction and design-build to full-service general contracting, JCCG partners with investors to transform raw land into thriving rental communities.For more information, visit www.JimChapmanConstructionGroup.com or call 770-434-3602 (option 2).About Jim Chapman Construction Group:Established in 1998, Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG) is a Georgia-based lot development and homebuilding general contractor specializing in multifamily build-to-rent (BTR) solutions. With unparalleled experience, JCCG transforms raw land into thriving residential communities for investors and funds. JCCG is a licensed general contractor in six Southern States – Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina – as well as Indianapolis, Indiana, offering a broad spectrum of services from pre-construction assistance to design-build, construction management or full-service general contracting. For more information, visit www.JimChapmanConstructionGroup.com or call 770-434-3602 (option 2).

