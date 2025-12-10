Braden Business Systems Accelerates Enterprise AI Enablement Through Strategic Partnership With Pragmatico

Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management. New strategic partnership with Pragmatico and Braden Business Systems Accelerates Enterprise AI Enablement

Braden announces a comprehensive AI enablement framework designed to help businesses bridge the gap between AI deployment and measurable productivity gains.

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braden Business Systems, a nationally recognized leader in managed IT services, office technology, and digital transformation, today announced a strategic partnership with Pragmatico, the industry’s foremost specialist in AI cultural adoption. Together, the organizations will deliver a comprehensive AI enablement framework designed to help businesses bridge the widening gap between AI deployment and measurable productivity gains.

This partnership builds on Braden’s 36-year commitment to providing technology that drives business outcomes, reinforcing its technology and security-first approach and its role as a strategic partner to organizations navigating rapid digital change.

The AI Adoption Gap: A Defining Challenge for Modern Organizations

Most organizations have deployed AI tools, yet few are experiencing meaningful impact. While 72 percent of companies have rolled out AI in some capacity, 80 percent report minimal productivity gains. The result is what industry experts now call the AI Adoption Gap - a rapidly expanding divide between companies experimenting with AI and those transforming through it.

According to Pragmatico, the issue isn’t the technology; it’s the culture. Many organizations still treat AI like another IT rollout, when in reality, it represents a fundamental shift in how teams work, collaborate, and innovate.

“AI is no longer an enhancement,” said Santiago Jaramillo, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Pragmatico. “It’s quickly becoming a competitive differentiator. The organizations that treat AI as a cultural transformation, not a software installation, are already pulling ahead.”

Jaramillo, a three-time CEO with more than $100 million in company exits, is widely regarded for his work in organizational transformation and AI adoption. His firm has helped clients move from 10 percent hidden AI usage to 85 percent active adoption in just 90 days, unlocking 8–12 hours saved per employee per week.

A Partnership Built on Business Outcomes, Not Tools

Braden selected Pragmatico as its AI enablement partner due to the firm’s exclusive focus on cultural transformation and measurable adoption, an approach aligned with Braden’s own outcome-driven model. Braden’s unified IT and print ecosystem, industry-leading service metrics, and cross-functional advisory structure provide an ideal foundation for enterprise-wide AI adoption.

“Our clients don’t need more tools; they need transformation,” said Erik Braden, Managing Partner of Braden Business Systems. “Pragmatico’s methodology pairs perfectly with our mission to empower organizations through technology that is secure, scalable, and strategically aligned with their long-term goals.”

Braden’s broader technology ecosystem, including AI-driven automation through SmartOps, advanced cybersecurity operations, and industry-specific digital transformation frameworks, positions the company at the intersection of innovation and reliability.

What This Partnership Means for Businesses

Together, Braden and Pragmatico will deliver a comprehensive AI enablement program built around four critical pillars:

• Vision Alignment — Helping executives clarify how AI supports growth, risk reduction, operational efficiency, and long-term competitiveness.

• Psychological Safety — Creating a culture where employees feel empowered to experiment with AI, not threatened by it.

• Skills Development — Delivering role-based training that equips teams with practical, repeatable AI workflows.

• Incentive Design — Ensuring AI adoption is sustained through aligned goals, recognition programs, and operational reinforcement.

This approach has been proven to create bottom-up innovation, increase measurable productivity, and prevent organizations from falling into the “AI-stuck” category where adoption never exceeds 15 percent and competitors quickly gain an unbridgeable advantage.

Upcoming Executive Webinar: From AI-Stuck to AI-Native

To kick off the partnership, Braden and Pragmatico will host an executive webinar titled: “The AI Adoption Playbook: From Training to Transformation.”

The event will feature live insights from Santiago Jaramillo and provide leaders with practical guidance on building an AI-native organization over the next 12–18 months, a critical window before industry-wide capability gaps accelerate.

Registration details will be announced shortly. For more information about Braden Business Systems, visit bradenonline.com.

About Braden Business Systems

Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, Braden aims to be the single and best provider for office equipment and Managed IT services.

Braden has recently earned the Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking of #116 worldwide and #1 in Indiana & Chicago for Exceptional Managed IT Services as well as earning their 2025 Executive of the Year award. Braden has also received the MSP Today Product of the Year Award for the SmartOps Managed Services platform; Business Intelligence Group’s Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Leadership; and been given the CEO Juice World Class Service Award for customer excellence. Braden has been placed on the 2025 Indiana Chamber’s Top Ten Business list; named a Purpose Leadership Award Finalist and a MSP Titans of the Industry – Owner Under 40 Finalist. Braden also received the 2025 MPSA Leadership Award, Konica Minolta Pro-Tech Service Provider Award, reached the Kyocera Platinum Top Tier Dealer level and bestowed ENX Magazine's Elite Dealer status.

About Pragmatico

Pragmatico transforms mid-market companies into AI-native to win in the AI economy. Founded by exited, operational business leaders, the firm guides companies through every stage of AI transformation: AI vision, policy, psychological safety, training/upskilling, adoption, ROI analytics, and development of agentic workflows. Pragmatico's mission is to make AI adoption human, practical, and permanent.

Legal Disclaimer:

