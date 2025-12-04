Braden Smith Partners with Braden Business Systems To Celebrate Local Excellence and Strengthen Community Impact

Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management. Braden Smith partners with #TeamBraden highlighting shared values of reliability, excellence, and community commitment.

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braden Business Systems, a leading provider of business technology solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with local hero and collegiate basketball guard Braden Smith as part of the company’s #TeamBraden campaign. The collaboration highlights shared values of reliability, excellence, and community commitment - core principles that both Braden Business Systems and Braden Smith exemplify in their work.

Rooted in the belief that strong teams achieve extraordinary results, the #TeamBraden campaign reinforces the company’s mission to empower organizations with smarter, faster, and more efficient technology solutions.

To kick off the initiative, Smith joined the Braden Business Systems team at Gleaners Food Pantry in Indianapolis, volunteering to support food distribution efforts for Hoosier families in need. This event marks the first of several activities planned throughout the partnership.

“We are thrilled to partner with Braden Smith, whose discipline and leadership align perfectly with our mission,” said Erik Braden, Managing Partner of Braden Business Systems. “#TeamBraden is about bringing people together to create meaningful impact, and not just in business, but across our local communities.”

“I’m honored to work with a company that values giving back,” said Braden Smith. “Community matters, and I’m excited to be part of something that supports Hoosiers both on and off the court.”

As part of the campaign rollout, Braden Business Systems will introduce new digital content, print materials, community partnerships, and customer storytelling that celebrate teamwork and shared success across Indiana and Chicago.



About Braden Smith

Braden Smith is one of the most dynamic point guards in college basketball, and is proudly from Westfield, Indiana. Smith has earned honors including the league’s Player of the Year award and the award for the nation’s top point guard. Known for his grit, court vision, and team-first mentality, Braden represents the values of excellence, reliability, and community commitment, which makes him a natural fit for the #TeamBraden partnership.

About Braden Business Systems

Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, Braden aims to be the single and best provider for office equipment and Managed IT services.

Braden has recently earned the Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking of #116 worldwide and #1 in Indiana & Chicago for Exceptional Managed IT Services as well as earning their 2025 Executive of the Year award. Braden has also received the MSP Today Product of the Year Award for the SmartOps Managed Services platform; Business Intelligence Group’s Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Leadership; and been given the CEO Juice World Class Service Award for customer excellence. Braden has been placed on the 2025 Indiana Chamber’s Top Ten Business list; named a Purpose Leadership Award Finalist and a MSP Titans of the Industry – Owner Under 40 Finalist. Braden also received the 2025 MPSA Leadership Award, Konica Minolta Pro-Tech Service Provider Award, reached the Kyocera Platinum Top Tier Dealer level and bestowed ENX Magazine's Elite Dealer status.

For more information about Braden Business Systems, visit bradenonline.com.

