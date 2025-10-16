Braden Business Systems Wins 2025 MPSA Leadership Award for Best Independent MPS Provider

Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management.

Braden Business Systems earns top honors from the MPSA for innovation, service excellence, and customer satisfaction in Managed Print.

This is not only a reflection of our team’s hard work and innovation, but also of the trust our clients place in us every day. We are honored to be recognized as a leader among MPS providers.” — Dave Childers

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braden Business Systems has been named the winner of the 2025 Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) Leadership Award in the Best Independent MPS Provider category. This honor celebrates Braden’s exceptional performance in managed print innovation, service quality, and customer satisfaction.

The award recognizes independent providers that demonstrate excellence in managed print services (MPS) while maintaining operational independence from manufacturers. Honorees are evaluated for their impact on innovation, customer experience, and the advancement of document management and workflow optimization solutions.

“For more than three decades, Braden has been committed to redefining what partnership means in the world of business technology,” said Dave Childers, Executive Vice President of Braden Business Systems. “This award is not only a reflection of our team’s hard work and innovation, but also of the trust our clients place in us every day. We are deeply honored to be recognized as a leader among independent MPS providers.”

Braden’s managed print services practice has evolved far beyond traditional device management. The company’s solutions now integrate print security, document workflow automation, and sustainability strategies designed to help clients lower costs, increase efficiency, and strengthen data protection. By combining deep technical expertise with a client-first philosophy, Braden continues to set the standard for MPS excellence in the Midwest and beyond.

“This recognition from the MPSA validates the vision that has guided Braden from the very beginning,” said Erik Braden, Managing Partner of Braden Business Systems. “Our approach has always been about empowering organizations through technology and giving them tools that are secure, scalable, and aligned with their business goals. Winning this award underscores our team’s relentless commitment to quality, innovation, and customer success.”

Braden’s long-standing focus on service excellence has earned the company numerous industry distinctions, including recognition as an ENX Elite Dealer, a Konica Minolta Pro-Tech Service Provider, and the #1 Managed Service Provider in Indiana by Channel Futures. The MPSA award adds to a growing list of accolades that highlight Braden’s leadership in both managed print and IT services.

As the demand for integrated technology solutions continues to rise, Braden remains dedicated to bridging print and digital ecosystems helping clients transition from paper-dependent workflows to smarter, more sustainable business environments.

For more information about Braden Business Systems, visit bradenonline.com.

