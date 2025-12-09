Netty’s Sweets Launches New Website for Handmade Chocolates, Custom Gifts, and Seasonal Specials

Explore handmade chocolates, custom confections, and gift baskets online; request orders for pickup in Downtown Toms River serving Ocean County.

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netty’s Sweets announced the launch of its new website, nettyssweetsnj.com . Customers across Ocean County, NJ and surrounding areas can explore examples of what they will find when they shop at the brick and mortar location in Downtown Toms River, New Jersey. Custom orders can be requested online for handmade chocolates, custom confections , gift baskets, and seasonal specials available for pickup and limited local delivery. The site also features rotating Specials and seasonal offerings designed for holidays and local events.Netty’s Sweets was started by chocolate enthusiasts Annette Matiskiel and Nick Decuicies, who initially sold their small-batch treats at farmers markets and community events. As demand grew, they decided to open a permanent store in 2024, located inside the Downtown Shops at 53 Main Street in Toms River, NJ. Their journey shows a steady growth from a small home-based operation to a full-time chocolate shop focused on quality craftsmanship and friendly service.The company produces handcrafted chocolates made in small batches with premium ingredients. Selections include truffles, bark, chocolate covered strawberries, pretzels, and other signature creations. Customers can request custom chocolates by submitting logos, themes, or inspiration through the new website. These personalized items are popular for weddings, corporate gifting, birthdays, school events, and community organizations.Netty’s Sweets proudly serves the local community with a focus on Toms River, NJ and surrounding Ocean County neighborhoods. The team welcomes customers looking for unique chocolate gifts made by a local business that remains strongly connected to its roots.About Netty’s SweetsNetty’s Sweets is a handcrafted chocolate shop located in downtown Toms River. What began at local markets evolved into a full retail operation offering small batch chocolates, custom desserts, gift baskets, and seasonal products. Netty’s Sweets is committed to quality, creativity, and community service. Learn more at https://nettyssweetsnj.com

