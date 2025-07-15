Shop Jersey Shore Podcast Premieres July 15, Spotlighting Local Businesses in Ocean & Monmouth County

Shop Jersey Shore Podcast Premier Episode

New podcast shines a spotlight on Ocean & Monmouth County businesses with weekly interviews, local stories, and community-driven conversations.

BAYVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jersey Shore’s small business community just gained a powerful new voice. The Shop Jersey Shore Podcast , hosted by Lisa Mazzuca of On Your Mark Designs , premieres today with its first full episode featuring Dan “The Bug Man” Latini of Dan Can Home Services The show is now available on YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, and at ShopJerseyShore.com, where it will become the new centerpiece of the long-standing local business platform.A Podcast With a PurposeEach week, listeners will meet a new small business owner from Ocean and Monmouth County. With a mix of heartfelt storytelling, local pride, and practical insights, the show celebrates the people who power the Jersey Shore’s economy.“I’ve worked with hundreds of small businesses across the Shore, and every one of them has a story worth telling,” says host Lisa Mazzuca. “This podcast brings those stories to life and helps our community discover the hidden gems all around us.”The first episode introduces listeners to pest control expert and community advocate Dan Latini, who shares his journey from office manager to small business owner—and how he found his calling in helping others live pest-free.Upcoming Guests:7/22: Mark Rosen, Royal Stitch and Print7/29: Michele Toscano, Pilates by the Bay8/5: Samantha Hernandez, Mauve Shoppe Boutique8/12: Stephanie Cofield, Celebration CreationsNew episodes are released weekly and include full interviews, teaser clips, short promotional videos, and companion blog articles to amplify each business’s reach.From Local Directory to Local VoiceShopJerseyShore.com has been online since 2006, serving the community as a local business directory and coupon hub. As it approaches its 20th anniversary in 2026, the launch of the podcast marks an exciting evolution for the platform.“We’re still committed to helping residents find trusted local businesses and save money—but now we’re putting those businesses front and center,” Mazzuca explains. “This is about connection, community, and storytelling.”The site will continue to feature its business directory and special offers, while the podcast takes center stage.Follow & SubscribeStay up to date with new episodes, giveaways, and guest appearances by following Shop Jersey Shore on YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, LinkedIn, and ShopJerseyShore.com.Launch Giveaway!To celebrate the launch, listeners can enter to win a $20 gift card to Spire Coffee House in Toms River by watching the first episode and answering a trivia question mentioned in the show. Details are available at the end of Episode 1 and on the Shop Jersey Shore website.

Pride Before Profits in Pest Control with Dan The Bug Man Latini | Shop Jersey Shore Podcast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.