Pampered Spirit Celebrates Grand Reopening Under New Ownership

POINT PLEASANT, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pampered Spirit , a Jersey Shore destination for relaxation and rejuvenation, proudly announces its grand reopening under new ownership at 1401 Beaver Dam Road, Point Pleasant, NJ.Owner Brianna Donan celebrated the reopening on April 28 by inviting clients, local township leadership, and residents to a ribbon cutting ceremony at her spa location. Point Pleasant demonstrated fantastic community support with Mayor Robert Sabosik along with members of the town council Councilwoman Charlene Archer from Manasquan Bank and councilman William "Butch" Stevenson representing the township at the event. The president of the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce , Michelle Coffey, and the CEO of the Point Pleasant Chamber, Barbara Fritz, were also in attendance.After the ribbon was cut at 11am, the official grand opening celebration commenced with a tour of the spa and light refreshments. Visitors were delighted by the ambiance of the spa which includes a retail and reception area, the massage and spa service treatment room and the salt halotherapy room.A New Era of Wellness and ConveniencePampered Spirit was founded in 2007 and recently came under new ownership, when founder Bridget Riley passed the torch to Brianna Donan."We are thrilled to welcome both loyal clients and new faces to experience our revitalized spa," said Brianna Donan, owner of Pampered Spirit. "Our mission is to meet our clients unique needs with the benefit of therapeutic touch at our Point Pleasant location, via our mobile spa, or in the workplace.”Under Donan’s ownership the spa will expand its offerings to support medical massage needs, such as integrated injury recovery, post-surgical wellness, and the Norton technique of manual lymphatic drainage and complete decongestive therapy with garment wrapping.To celebrate the reopening, Pampered Spirit is offering a special re-opening package: buy 5 hours of wellness massage and get 10% off. Clients can upgrade to deep tissue for only $20 (normally $30). The special reopening offer is valid through June 30, 2025.Proudly Serving the Point Pleasant Community and BeyondImpressed and intrigued during the ribbon cutting event, Michelle Coffey, Chamber president, returned later that day to experience the massage services Pampered Spirit has to offer. She shared her experience online, “Brianna did my massage today and she was so kind and considerate, she really took the time to figure out what was going on and noticed some specific tightness and some water retention I hadn’t caught. The massage was excellent, you can tell Brianna is a consummate professional, the studio is really nicely decorated and relaxing. All in all a great experience. I will be back for sure!”About the Pampered SpiritPampered Spirit is a wellness destination providing exceptional spa and massage services in Point Pleasant, NJ. Under new the ownership of Brianna Donan, the spa combines a refreshed atmosphere, experienced therapists, and a commitment to client-centered care available both on-site and in the comfort of your own home.About Brianna DonanBrianna Donan is a Licensed Massage Therapist with a background in professional sports marketing and healthcare. She has a degree in Sports Management and Marketing from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, and later attended the Body in Mind Massage Institute, where she earned her certification as a Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT). Prior to starting her massage therapy career, Brianna worked on the Executive Operations team for the New York Rangers, and as a Manager for Bayada, a Home Healthcare Agency.For more information, or to book an in-home massage, please visit pamperedspirit.com or call 732-299-8793.

