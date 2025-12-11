Precision Measurement Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with Posifa Technologies

About

Precision Measurement Technologies (PMT) is a leading provider of high-performance measurement and sensor solutions, delivering advanced evaluation technologies across industrial, medical, and consumer applications. PMT partners with world-class manufacturers to bring innovative timing, sensing, and data acquisition products to market. With a dedicated team of engineers and technical specialists, PMT supports customers from concept and design, through testing, and ultimately deployment, working to ensure precision in every measurement, while striving to provide innovations that deliver reduced times to market. With in-stock parts and free technical assistance we are your sensor supplier and evaluation partner. Learn more at www.PMT-FL.com

