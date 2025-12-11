Precision Measurement Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with Posifa Technologies
Posifa Technologies - Logo - www.PMT-FL.com/Posifa
Precision Measurement Technologies Named Lead Technical Center and Distribution Partner for Posifa Technologies’ MEMS Sensor Solutions
Posifa Technologies is widely recognized for its cutting-edge sensor designs used in applications such as airflow measurement, gas sensing, and vacuum gauging. Their innovative A2L refrigerant leak detection sensor is designed to meet emerging A2L safety compliance and performance requirements. The A2L sensor utilizes proven thermal conductivity technology to detect refrigerant leaks, defending against potential fire hazards, possible health risks, and saving valuable energy, all while assuring HVACR systems run safely at their highest efficiency.
In addition, Posifa Technologies hydrogen sensors are perfect for providing advanced warning of battery failure and that a thermal runaway condition is imminent in electric vehicles (EV). Since elevated levels of hydrogen are the earliest detectable indication of a potential catastrophic thermal event, Posifa Technologies hydrogen gas sensor is a highly suitable solution for early hydrogen detection, offering the broadest available ranges, fast response time, and excellent long-term stability.
Their MEMS sensor portfolio is engineered for reliability, precision, and cost-efficiency. These sensors are already being evaluated and deployed by OEMs across HVACR, medical, industrial, manufacturing, and environmental systems.
“We are thrilled to partner with Posifa Technologies and bring their state-of-the-art MEMS sensor products to our customers,” said Mark McDaniel, President of Precision Measurement Technologies. “Posifa’s proven expertise in sensor innovation perfectly complements our team’s extensive experience in technically supporting our customers’ development projects. Together, we’re positioned to deliver comprehensive, versatile solutions that will assist customers from part choice through design and development more efficiently and accelerate time to market.”
As a trusted partner to engineers and manufacturers nationwide, PMT’s sales and technical support team is uniquely equipped to represent the Posifa line, offering expert professional consultation, highly responsive service, and tailored solutions to meet the most demanding application needs. With this new collaboration, the added advantage of Posifa’s proven technologies strengthens PMT’s position as the go-to source for precision sensing, metrology, and evaluation solutions.
“This partnership marks an exciting step forward for both companies,” stated Peng Tu, Founder & CEO of Posifa Technologies, “PMT’s strong customer relationships, market knowledge, and dedication to excellence make them the perfect fit to expand the reach of Posifa’s MEMS sensor technologies.”
Precision Measurement Technologies will join Posifa Technologies at the AHR Show 2026 in Las Vegas, February 2-4, where Posifa will be exhibiting in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth C651. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to explore the full line of Posifa products and connect with both teams in person, as together we showcase our new partnership.
For more information about Precision Measurement Technologies, featuring Posifa’s Technologies sensor portfolio, visit www.PMT-FL.com/Posifa, contact sales@pmt-fl.com or call 727-532-6144.
###
About Posifa Technologies
Posifa Technologies is a Silicon Valley–based innovator in MEMS sensing solutions, dedicated to engineering precision that scales. With a portfolio of over 40 U.S. patents, Posifa designs and manufactures high-performance gas flow, pressure, and hydrogen sensors that empower breakthroughs across medical devices, HVACR systems, clean energy, and electric mobility. Posifa’s products are manufactured in ISO 9001ncertified facilities and are trusted worldwide, including integration into MDR- and FDA-cleared medical products. From life-saving oxygen concentrators to next-generation battery safety systems, Posifa delivers the invisible intelligence that makes technology safer, smarter, and more sustainable.
Exhibiting at the AHR Show 2026, February 2-4, Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth C651
For more information, visit www.posifatech.com or contact info@posifatech.com.
Learn more at www.posifatech.com
About Precision Measurement Technologies (PMT)
Precision Measurement Technologies (PMT) is a leading provider of high-performance measurement and sensor solutions, delivering advanced evaluation technologies across industrial, medical, and consumer applications. PMT partners with world-class manufacturers to bring innovative timing, sensing, and data acquisition products to market. With a dedicated team of engineers and technical specialists, PMT supports customers from concept and design, through testing, and ultimately deployment, working to ensure precision in every measurement, while striving to provide innovations that deliver reduced times to market. With in-stock parts and free technical assistance we are your sensor supplier and evaluation partner.
For Posifa Technologies partnership information www.PMT-FL.com/Posifa
Learn more at www.PMT-FL.com
Ed McMasters
Precision Measurement Technologies (PMT)
+1 727-532-6144
Ed@PMT-FL.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.