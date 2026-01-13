Transducers Direct Appoints Dwain Jackson as Vice President of Sales and General Manager
Industry veteran and experienced sales leader to lead sales strategy and operational growth
Dwain’s extensive electronics, industrial, and manufacturing knowledge combined with his leadership experience make him an ideal fit for Transducers Direct as we continue our growth trajectory.”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transducers Direct, a leading U.S. manufacturer of pressure, temperature, and wireless sensing solutions, announces the hiring of Dwain Jackson as Vice President of Sales and General Manager. In this role, Jackson will lead the company’s global sales strategy, drive revenue growth, strengthen OEM partnerships, and build Transducers Direct presence across numerous key markets.
— Mark McDaniel, President, Transducers Direct
Dwain has more than 20 years of experience in sales, leadership, and sensing technology, with 15 of those years as a previous Transducers Direct sales team member. Jackson holds an electronics engineering degree and has experience across multiple sectors of the technology industry. Overall, he has a proven track record of building high-performing sales teams, launching innovative technologies, and accelerating market growth through customer-focused strategies.
“Dwain’s extensive industry knowledge and leadership experience makes him an ideal fit for Transducers Direct,” said Mark McDaniels, President of Transducers Direct. “As we continue to expand our product portfolio, including wireless, remote monitoring solutions, and build our OEM partnerships, Dwain will play a critical role in scaling our efforts.”
Prior to joining Transducers Direct, Jackson held senior sales and leadership positions at Rosemount Measurement and Luxottica, where he successfully increased revenue, expanded market channels, and strengthened key customer relationships. Dwain’s customer centric approach establishes him as a trusted partner in project development, performance evaluation, and production scaling for end-users, MROs, and OEMs.
“I’m excited to join Transducers Direct at such an opportunistic time,” said Jackson. “The company’s continuous commitment to innovation, quality, value, and customer-driven solutions, as seen with their recent launch of the industry’s first cellular connected wireless transducer, strongly aligns with my passion and goals. I look forward to working with our team to build on this momentum and in turn support customers with reliable, innovative, and cost-effective sensing solutions.”
As Vice President of Sales, Jackson will oversee sales and marketing operations, distribution channel development, and comprehensive strategic growth initiatives, with a focus on expanding Transducers Direct OEM partnerships.
Interested parties have the opportunity to meet Jackson at the AHR Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 2-4, 2026, as Jackson will be representing Transducers Direct at the show, visit with him at booth SL3201.
About Transducers Direct: www.TransducersDirect.com
Since 1999, Transducers Direct has been a premier global manufacturer of high-quality pressure and temperature transducers, sensors, switches, accessories, and industrial components designed for accuracy, durability, and reliability. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company manufactures pressure and temperature sensing solutions for end users, MROs, and high-volume OEM applications.
With up to eight million potential configurations across its product lines, Transducers Direct's expert engineering team customizes transmitters to meet specific application requirements, including low-volume testing with the ability to scale. The company also maintains a comprehensive catalog of in-stock sensors and accessories available for same-day shipping.
A leader in wireless sensing technology, Transducers Direct's innovation team engineered the world’s first Bluetooth® and FCC-certified cellular-connected wireless pressure transducers. The company’s commitment to innovation, research, design, complimentary technical support, and superior customer service enables the delivery of durable, reliable, and accurate sensing solutions on demand.
