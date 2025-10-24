Industry’s First Cellular Connected Transducer for Remote Pressure and Temperature Monitoring

Industry First: Cellular IoT Pressure and Temperature Transducer for Real-Time Remote Monitoring from Anywhere, Anytime, without the need for a Gateway or Router. Cellular Connected Pressure Sensor for Real-Time, 24/7, Remote, Global Monitoring Features and Benefits of a Pressure Sensor with Cellular Connectivity – Available For Order Now

An advanced wireless remote sensor for long-distance monitoring, providing real-time updates to anywhere, from anywhere, in the world via cellular connectivity.

Our CirrusSense™ TDWLB-LCC sensor combines industrial IoT solutions, precision pressure and temperature measurements, and cellular connectivity for remote monitoring instantly from anywhere, anytime.” — Mark McDaniel, President of Transducers Direct

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transducers Direct , a leading U.S. manufacturer of pressure sensing solutions, announces the launch of the CirrusSense™ TDWLB-LCC , the industry’s first wireless pressure and temperature transducer with fully integrated cellular connectivity. The device is now available for order, providing businesses and operators with a versatile, reliable, and precision measurement solution for wireless remote monitoring in hard-to-reach and long-distance locations.Built on advanced IoT wireless technology, the CirrusSense™ TDWLB-LCC enables real-time, twenty-four seven monitoring without the need for a gateway, router, or local network. Users can track pressure and temperature data from virtually anywhere, receive programable email and text alert notifications instantly, enabling the opportunity for fast responses to pressure and temperature changes that can affect safety and performance, and all with plug-and-play setup, autonomous operation and FREE technical support it needed.Key Features and Benefits:• Direct Cellular Connectivity: Integrated cellular technology connects straight to the cloud, eliminating the need for intermediate network devices.• Customizable Pressure Ranges: With pressure ranges up to 1,000 psi and accuracy at 1%, these transducers can be configured to your exact specification• Real-Time Alerts: Receive instant email and SMS alarm notifications help prevent downtime, enhance safety, and ensure rapid response to critical conditions.• Customizable Alarm Settings: Flexible configuration allows the naming of sensors and supports diverse operational and safety needs with eight programmable alarms.• Data Logging and Trend Analysis: Monitor performance overtime for predictive maintenance and optimization within the CirrusSense™ Cloud portal with the higher-level subscription plan and the FREE CirrusSense™ app• Easy Installation: Out-of-the-box installation saves time and resources, along with performance, reliability, and accuracy, tied to a rechargeable battery source and continuous power options.• Versatile Applications: This wireless remote technology is ideal for industrial automation, building management systems (BMS), water system management, HVAC and refrigeration monitoring, agricultural irrigation, leak detection, filter observation, boiler systems, and compressed air applications.“Our CirrusSense™ TDWLB-LCC sets a new standard for remote monitoring and industrial IoT solutions,” said Mark McDaniel, President of Transducers Direct. “This sensor combines precision pressure and temperature measurements with cellular connectivity, enabling operators to monitor and manage systems remotely, reducing operational complexity, supporting predictive maintenance, and working to ensure critical systems run smoothly from anywhere, anytime, instantaneous, regardless of distance or location.”The world's first IoT pressure and temperature transducer, the CirrusSense™ wireless pressure and temperature transducer with integrated cellular communication makes monitoring temperature and pressure easier than ever. You can also contact our technical support team, talk through your application to assure compatibility and functionality and is it is available to order now through our website at www.TransdcuersDirect.com ###About Transducers Direct: www.TransducersDirect.com Since 1999, Transducers Direct is a premier global manufacturer of high-quality pressure and temperature transducers, sensors, switches, accessories, and various industrial components that deliver unparalleled accuracy, durability, and reliability. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, we feature pressure and temperature sensor solutions for the end user, MRO, or high-volume OEM applications. With potentially eight million configurations across all product lines, our expert engineering team can customize your transmitter to your specific requirements, at low volumes for testing, with the ability to scale. In addition, we stock a comprehensive catalog of off-the-shelf sensors and accessories with same-day shipping. As the industry leader in wireless technology, our innovation team engineered the world's first Bluetooth and FCC certified cellular wireless pressure transducers. Transducers Direct’s commitment to innovation, research, design, complimentary technical support, and superior customer service serves as the foundation of our success, enabling us to deliver durable, reliable, and accurate sensors on demand. Learn more at TransducersDirect.com.Follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

