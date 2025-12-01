Eisenhower Education Center Nears Groundbreaking With New $250K Matching Challenge

$250k Matching Challenges Helps Ensure March Groundbreaking on new Eisenhower Education Center Students step into a full-size oval office classroom The Immersion Theater gives a 360-degree experience that brings history alive The Learning Lab provides hands-on STEAM space for visitors. The Command Center invites teams to contemplate historical situations.

A $250,000 match fuels the Eisenhower Foundation’s effort to build an innovative civic education hub, connecting students across Kansas and the nation.

With this match, every gift has twice the impact at a pivotal moment. The Education Center will give students a place to explore history, leadership, and what it means to be an engaged citizen.” — Meredith Sleichter, Executive Director of the Eisenhower Foundation

ABILENE, KS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major new Education Center is in development to provide transformative Eisenhower-inspired learning experiences in partnership with the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.Today, the Eisenhower Foundation announced a $250,000 matching challenge to help bring it to life. The donor-funded “America 250 Match,” in honor of America’s 250th birthday, will double all new gifts made through December 31, 2025, and support the project as it moves toward a March 2026 groundbreaking.The Education Center is designed to provide students and visitors with hands-on, immersive experiences that bring President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s leadership and values into focus. The Center will complement the traditional museum visit by engaging visitors in activities that build skills for problem-solving, teamwork, and civic understanding that are urgently needed in today’s world.“With this matching challenge, every gift has twice the impact at a pivotal moment,” said Meredith Sleichter, Executive Director of the Eisenhower Foundation. “The Education Center will give students a place to explore history, leadership, and what it means to be an engaged citizen. We’re excited to take this next step toward construction next spring.”Fundraising for the project has made significant progress. The capital campaign has reached $14.5 million, 85 percent of its total goal, thanks to support from regional foundations, individual donors, and a state matching grant. The America 250 Match will help accelerate the remaining funding needed to begin construction on schedule.The Education Center will feature six signature learning environments:• Oval Office Classroom – a flexible space for discussion, debate, and decision-making• Learning Lab – hands-on activities tied to STEAM, civics, and problem-solving• Immersion Theater – with 360-degree projections, this space will transform audiences from spectators into participants• Exploration Hall – interactive exhibits connecting Eisenhower’s values to modern citizenship and service• Global Studio – broadcasting live to classrooms across Kansas, the nation, and the worldIn addition to serving the thousands of students who visit Abilene each year, the Center will include digital capabilities, allowing programs to reach classrooms far beyond Kansas through virtual learning and broadcast experiences.“This project is a significant investment in young people,” Sleichter added. “Every contribution — large or small — helps ensure that students have a place to learn, reflect, and be inspired for decades to come.”Gifts can be made at EisenhowerFoundation.net/donate , by mail, or by contacting the Foundation’s development team. All new contributions received by December 31, 2025, will be matched dollar-for-dollar until the $250,000 challenge is met.

