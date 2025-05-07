New Masterclass Helps Nonprofit Leaders Turn Passive Boards into Powerful Ambassadors

Lori Bower, Presenter

One-hour session equips nonprofit board members to share stories, open doors, and boost support for organizations.

Nonprofit boards are filled with people who care deeply—but they’re unsure how to help in a way that feels doable. This class gives leaders the tools and language to activate that potential.” — Lori Bower

HUTCHINSON, KS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nonprofit CEOs and executive directors struggling with disengaged or underutilized boards, help is on the way. On Thursday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. Central, BowerComm founder Lori Bower will lead a virtual masterclass titled “Activating Your Board as Ambassadors.” The masterclass is part of a monthly series in BowerComm's Nonprofit Growth Institute.The 60-minute session is designed for nonprofit leaders who want to turn their boards into confident champions of their mission—without expecting them to become fundraisers. Cost to attend is $89, and registration is open now.“Nonprofit boards are often filled with people who care deeply—but they’ve never been shown how to help in a way that feels natural and doable,” Bower said. “This class gives leaders the tools and language to activate that potential.”The session covers a practical, 5-step framework including:- A simple testimonial model board members can use in real conversations- A plug-and-play Ambassador Scorecard to help track and celebrate small wins- Messaging tools that give board members the confidence to talk about the organization- Common board hesitations—and exactly how to address themParticipants will leave with specific tools to gain board commitments, build trust with donors, and increase visibility and support without hosting more events or adding more to staff workload.The masterclass is ideal for foundation and nonprofit staff responsible for fundraising, communications, and board engagement.To register or learn more, visit https://nonprofitgrowthinstitute.com

