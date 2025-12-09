FemiClear Launches Five Intimate Health Innovations on Target.com

New FemiClear Products on Target.com

FemiClear®, a leader in natural, clinically studied effective solutions for intimate health, today announced the launch of five new products on Target.com.

Our partnership with Target is about giving women permission to prioritize their intimate health and making that care feel as normal as picking up shampoo or sunscreen.” — Caroline Goodner, CEO and Co-Founder of OrganiCare

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FemiClear , a leader in natural, clinically studied effective solutions for intimate health, today announced the launch of five new products on Target .com in November 2025:• FemiClear for Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) Symptoms• FemiClear for Yeast Infection Symptoms• FemiClear for Genital Herpes Symptoms• FemiClear Lysine Wash• FemiClear Infection Protection – BV & YeastThis new assortment expands access to innovative solutions for the most common vaginal health concerns. The FemiClear lineup brings fresh innovation to categories that have historically lacked newness and natural options.FemiClear’s Target expansion supports the retailer’s priorities around Differentiation/Innovation, a Value-Driven Guest Experience, and the continued growth of Target Clean–aligned products that empower guests to feel confident in their self-care choices. By combining proven symptom relief with natural ingredients, FemiClear helps Target deliver value, trust, and better-for-you solutions in categories deeply important to women’s health.“Partnering with Target is an important step in our mission to elevate women’s intimate health,” said Caroline Goodner, CEO & Co-Founder of FemiClear. “We’re thrilled to bring our science-backed formulas to Target.com, making it easier for guests to find real relief for yeast infections, BV, genital herpes symptoms, and everyday wellness, right where they already shop.”FAST, EFFECTIVE RELIEF BACKED BY LAB & CLINICAL TESTINGWomen need intimate health products that work and work quickly. Across yeast infections, BV symptoms, and genital herpes outbreaks, discomfort isn’t just inconvenient; it disrupts schedules, confidence, relationships, and daily life. FemiClear’s formulas have been both lab tested and clinically evaluated to demonstrate exceptional effectiveness, giving women fast-acting relief – usually in just 24 hours - they can trust when symptoms strike.BETTER-FOR-YOU RELIEF FOR TODAY'S WELLNESS-MINDED SHOPPERConsumer demand for natural and clean products continues to rise:• 78% of shoppers would pay more for products labeled “all-natural” (Ingredion)• The U.S. organic personal care market is projected to grow at 9%+ CAGR through 2030 (GlobeNewswire)By offering natural options, FemiClear helps Target deliver:• Ingredient transparency and cleaner formulas• Confidence and trust for guests seeking ingredient-conscious solutions• Performance without compromise in OTC intimate wellnessEMPOWERING WOMEN TO FEEL GOOD IN REAL LIFEFemiClear’s mission is to empower women to feel good, physically and emotionally, by providing effective relief for real-life intimate health concerns. The brand’s clear language, modern packaging, and natural formulas help reduce stigma and support women through issues like itching, odor, discomfort, outbreaks, and recurring infections.“When you’ve had to plan your life around itching, odor, or outbreaks, relief isn’t just physical, it’s emotional,” said Goodner. “Our partnership with Target is about giving women permission to prioritize their intimate health and making that care feel as normal as picking up shampoo or sunscreen.”ABOUT FEMICLEARFemiClear is made by OrganiCare, a leading provider of over-the-counter natural products for vaginal health issues including bacterial vaginosis (BV), yeast infections, urinary health, and genital herpes symptoms. Backed by clinical and lab testing and loved by women, FemiClear is on a mission to eliminate embarrassment and make feminine care more effective and empowering for women.SOURCES:• U.S. organic personal care market growth: valued at $3.01B in 2024, projected to reach $5.10B by 2030, 9.25% CAGR. GlobeNewswire• Natural / “all-natural” willingness-to-pay stats: 78% of consumers would pay more for products listed as all-natural; over half willing to pay 10–30% more. Ingredion• NIQ Leakage Analysis: 52 Weeks Ending 4.19.2025

