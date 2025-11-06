FemiClear Ignites Conversation, Community & Wellness at YouMeShe Fest

FemiClear Employees at YouMeShe Festival

It’s comforting to have a brand like FemiClear that's backed by science, data, research, that we can feel safe and comfortable putting on our bodies. Our bodies are special.” — Adelina S.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year at YouMeShe Fest, FemiClear didn’t just show up, they showed out. The Austin-based women’s health brand transformed its festival space into a vibrant, inclusive celebration of creativity, confidence, and candid conversation about vaginal health.At an event built by and for women, FemiClear’s presence reminded everyone that taking care of your body, all of it, is something to celebrate, not whisper about.INSIDE THE FEMICLEAR EXPERIENCEFemiClear created a joyful, judgment-free zone filled with activities designed to spark self-expression and connection:• Creative Craft Corner: Guests made friendship bracelets, bedazzled sunglasses, and even colored vulva art as a playful nod to body positivity and individuality.• Photo Booth Fun: Friends captured memories against a vibrant FemiClear backdrop, because confidence and community are always camera-ready.• Interactive “V-Wall of Love”: Women wrote on vulva-shaped cards, sharing what it means to be a woman and what makes them feel powerful and confident, highlighting the positivity that is womanhood into a collective art piece of empowerment.• FemiClear Product Booth: FemiClear team members answered candid questions about vaginal health, yeast infections, and genital herpes. Guests took home free full size samples, swag, and intimate education.• “Vaginally Speaking” Comedy Show: FemiClear closed the day with laughter through “Comedy, candor, and all things down there” proving that humor might just be the most powerful tool in breaking stigma.VOICES FROM THE FESTIVAL“Ladies, you're not the only one that's going through what you're going through. Speak up, seek help, ask your friends, talk about it with your mom. You have no idea; even just you talking about it makes someone else comfortable talking about it. Whether it's a UTI, BV, or herpes, have a conversation about it. You're not alone. And once you realize you're not alone, I promise you, you'll be okay. Speak up.” – Krysta M“At this point, I think it's more important for us to be involved in all aspects of work and all aspects of society. I love organizations like FemiClear and YouMeShe that are empowering women's voices. As a woman in tech, it's very important to see other women be a part of male-dominated areas when, we're 51% of the population. So I should be seeing us everywhere, and I'm just not. I really want to encourage young women, as well as women of any age, to go out there and speak their voice. It's a movement” – Constance R“I feel especially right now everyone needs a little bit of extra kindness. As women, we all need to come together, support one another, create good connections and trust with other women. It's so important.” – Adelina S.“In general, all of the studies and research are always focusing on men's health instead of women's health. And then, women, we're taught to be hush-hush about everything because it's not cute to talk about “women's” problems. I would like to go against that. Make sure you're staying true to yourself, no matter how you think it looks to anyone else.” – AnonymousWHY WOMEN-ONLY SPACES MATTERPrivate, women-only environments like YouMeShe Fest create essential space for candid dialogue. These forums:1. Encourage vulnerability & honesty: many women have never vocalized questions about discharge, dryness, or urinary symptoms in a public setting2. Reduce stigma: by normalizing words like “yeast,” “BV,” and “herpes,” we chip away at shame3. Build shared learning: hearing others’ stories humanizes the experience and dispels myths4. Offer safe advocacy: attendees often leave with renewed confidence to talk to their clinicians or peersWHY TALKING ABOUT INTIMATE TOPICS HELPS DESTIGMATIZE THEMTalking openly about vaginal infections, herpes, or periods might seem awkward, but FemiClear believes that honesty and candor can dismantle shame faster than silence ever will. When we openly discuss personal issues, it normalizes them and it:• Breaks isolation (“I’m not the only one”)• Moves perception of these issues from “embarrassing problem” to “common health challenge”• Enables better access to care, more probing questions with providers, and earlier treatment• Empowers women to demand better products, research, and clinical attentionTHE BIGGER SIGNIFICANCE & BRAND MISSIONFemiClear’s participation at YouMeShe Fest aligns with its mission: to bring women’s health into the light. By being present, visible, and supportive, FemiClear became a conversation partner, and a brand that reinforces feminine health as essential, not niche.“I found out the other day that tampons have bleach in them. That's scary. It’s comforting to have a brand like FemiClear that's backed by science, data, research, that we can feel safe and comfortable putting on our bodies. Our bodies are special. They're powerful and we should honor them by putting only the best products on them. We're told that our vaginas are supposed to smell a certain way, but a vagina smells like a vagina, Period.” – Adelina S.As women across the country continue to seek safe, effective, and compassionate solutions, FemiClear strengthens its promise: to meet women where they are, normalize intimate conversations, and deliver novel, effective vaginal health & wellness.

