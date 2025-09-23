FemiClear® Launches Clinically Tested Vaginal Odor Cream

FemiClear Vaginal Odor Cream Now at CVS removes vaginal odor and discharge

The vulva and vagina will never benefit from artificial scents. Masking odor doesn’t solve the issue; it often makes it worse. Women deserve real relief, not perfumes that doctors discourage.” — Caroline Goodner, CEO and Co-Founder of FemiClear

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FemiClear , the scientifically backed, natural brand redefining feminine care, is proud to announce its national retail launch with a breakthrough innovation: FemiClear Vaginal Odor Cream. This fast-acting, gentle cream formula is designed to eliminate odor and discharge naturally. Now available at CVS stores nationwide.FemiClear’s new Vaginal Odor product is made for women who know when something feels “off” and want fast, real relief . This 2-day product was created to tackle odor at its source, not just mask it, using a powerful blend of natural ingredients and oxygenated olive oil that supports a healthy vaginal environment without harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, or antibiotics.At a time when the market is flooded with deodorizing sprays, body mists, and “whole body” scented products targeting women’s vulvas and vaginas, FemiClear stands for facts, not trends.INTRODUCING REAL SOLUTIONS (NOT FRAGRANCE) - FEMICLEAR VAGINAL ODOR CREAM:• Clinically tested formula - 95% of users reported that FemiClear was effective at addressing their vaginal odor and discharge• FAST Relief, 2-day use - 85% of users experienced odor relief within the first 24 hours• Made with oxygenated organic olive oil and other natural ingredients: no artificial fragrances, antibiotics, or harsh preservatives• Gynecologist Tested and gentle enough for sensitive skin• Available exclusively at CVS stores nationwide and CVS.comFEMICLEAR VS. OTHER VAGINAL ODOR PRODUCTSFemiClear stands firmly for realistic ideals of how women’s bodies should look, feel, and smell.“The vaginal hygiene industry promotes an unrealistic ideal of female genitalia and sexual function,” says Dr. Fatima Daoud, an OB-GYN based in New York. “Fragranced washes, wipes, and deodorant sprays are not treatments.” - Allure MagazineThe vagina is naturally acidic, self-regulating, and — yes, — has a scent. Attempts to “freshen it up” with scented moisturizers, powders, or “odor control” sprays can disrupt this balance and irritate sensitive tissue. Even trendy ingredients like lavender, tea tree oil, or boric acid can do more harm than good when used improperly.“Trying to mask an off-putting scent with a product makes matters worse,” says Dr. Daoud. “It delays diagnosis and can lead to more irritation.” - Allure MagazineFemiClear offers products based on clinical and lab data and contains no artificial fragrances.AVAILABLE NOW AT CVSFemiClear’s new Vaginal Odor Cream, marks the next phase in expanding natural, effective care nationwide. Consumers can find it in the feminine care aisle of CVS stores across the U.S. and at CVS.com.“We are excited to partner with CVS to bring this important product to their customers. CVS prioritizes women’s health and provides a broader assortment of options to their shopper,” says Goodner. “That’s the FemiClear difference.”ABOUT FEMICLEARFemiClear is made by OrganiCare, a leading provider of over-the-counter natural products for vaginal health issues including bacterial vaginosis (BV), yeast infections, vaginal odor, and genital herpes symptoms. Backed by lab testing and loved by thousands of women, FemiClear is on a mission to eliminate embarrassment and make feminine care more empowering for women, and radically more effective.

