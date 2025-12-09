LATLC’s 10th Annual Comfort & Joy Brings Warmth and Wonder to Hundreds of Local Families

LATLC's 10th Annual Comfort & Joy, "A Miracle on 34th Street" at St. Patrick's Church All the trial lawyers and LAPD coming together for LATLC's 10th Annual Comfort & Joy, "A Miracle on 34th Street" at St. Patrick's Church Santa Claus and Mrs. Santa Claus being escorted by their elves and welcoming families to LATLC's 10th Annual Comfort & Joy, "A Miracle on 34th Street" at St. Patrick's Church Santa Claus and Mrs. Santa Claus greeting the Los Angeles families as they usher them in to LATLC's 10th Annual Comfort & Joy, "A Miracle on 34th Street" at St. Patrick's Church Megan Klein, 2025 LATLC President and Newton Division LAPD Captain Keith Green helping Santa Claus cut the ribbon at LATLC's 10th Annual Comfort & Joy, "A Miracle on 34th Street" at St. Patrick's Church

Powered by volunteers and partners, including the LAPD Newton Division and LAFD, LATLC’s Comfort & Joy reached hundreds of families in South LA.

Seeing families smiling under the snow, children racing to pick out books and toys and trial lawyers and LAPD working side by side to make the morning special reminded all of us why this event matters” — Lissa Zanville, LATLC's Executive Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) marked a heartwarming milestone this past weekend with its 10th annual Comfort & Joy celebration, bringing an unforgettable morning of holiday magic and community support to more than 500 families at St. Patrick’s Church.From the moment the gates opened, the event felt like a real-life “Miracle on 34th Street.” Carolers stood beneath gently falling snow, filling the walkway with music as families arrived. It set the tone for a morning that was festive, joyful, and filled with the kind of moments children remember for years.Families moved through a holiday village created by hundreds of dedicated volunteers and LATLC partners. Children picked out toys from thousands donated by Mattel and nearly three dozen law firms through the annual TOYS FOR JOY drive. Volunteers had spent hours organizing groceries and household items, which were offered to families to take home. Lovey’s Library welcomed parents and children who were excited to select new books. Throughout the event, families stopped for photos, made ornaments, enjoyed light-up giveaways, visited the petting zoo, and warmed up with hot cocoa and coffee from the Cup of Joy stand.This year’s Comfort & Joy also celebrated cultures and traditions from around the world. Families visited a Boxing Day booth inspired by England and another highlighting Kwanzaa Korn, which explained the importance of corn as a symbol of community and family. These stations added something truly special and created opportunities for learning and connection.Several news crews were on site throughout the morning, capturing the excitement and the enormous impact of the event.One of the day’s biggest highlights was the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. They pulled up in a Fire Ambulance with their elves, followed closely by their “reindeer,” which were actually fifteen luxury cars driven around the block twice in a parade-style entrance. At the end of Winter Wonderland, LAPD Captain Keith Green and LATLC President Megan Klein cut the ribbon to officially welcome the hundreds of families waiting to enter Santa’s Village, created by LATLC, the LAPD Newton Division, and the Los Angeles Fire Department.“This was one of those moments where you could feel the heart of the community,” said Lissa Zanville, Executive Director of LATLC. “Seeing families smiling under the snow, children racing to pick out books and toys, and trial lawyers and LAPD working side by side to make the morning special reminded all of us why this event matters. Reaching ten years of Comfort & Joy is meaningful, but what made this year unforgettable was the feeling of togetherness that everyone brought with them.”Comfort & Joy began in 2016 and has grown into one of LATLC’s most impactful traditions. Attorneys, first responders, law firm partners, local leaders, and volunteers return each year to help bring holiday warmth, support, and celebration to families throughout South Los Angeles.About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC)The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities was established in 2006 by seven plaintiff personal injury attorneys committed to meaningful, community-centered outreach. LATLC supports organizations focused on education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and homelessness. With more than 3,000 supporters, the organization has provided more than six million dollars in grants and goods and contributed more than 13,000 volunteer hours across Southern California.More information: LATLC.org

CBS talking with Santa Claus about LATLC's 2025 Comfort & Joy, "A Miracle on 34th Street" at St. Patrick's Church

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.