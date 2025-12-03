"Tapawingo," directed by Dylan K. Narang, streaming on December 2, 2025, across all major TVOD platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home "Tapawingo," streaming on December 2, 2025, across all major TVOD platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home. (L-R: Jay Pichardo as Will Luna, Jon Heder as Nate Skoog, and Sawyer Williams as Oswalt Eubank) "Tapawingo," streaming on December 2, 2025, across all major TVOD platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home. (L-R: Chad Dukes as Nelson Tarwater and Billy Zane as Stoney Tarwater) "Tapawingo," streaming on December 2, 2025, across all major TVOD platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home. (Gina Gershon as Dot) "Tapawingo," streaming on December 2, 2025, across all major TVOD platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home. (L-R: George Psarras as Glenn Gratton and Paul Psarras as Ben Gratton)

Tapawingo Lands on Amazon Prime and Apple TV — The Feel-Good Comedy of the Holiday Season Arrives

I wanted to make a movie the same type as I like to watch, that I enjoy and have fun with.” — Dylan K. Narang, Director of "Tapawingo"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tapawingo , the new comedy from director Dylan K. Narang, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime , Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, bringing a hilarious mix of heart, humor, and small-town chaos to audiences this holiday season.Led by Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) as Nate Skoog, the film follows two eccentric best friends who treat everyday life like a series of missions waiting to unfold. Heder is joined by Jay Pichardo (NCIS: Los Angeles) as Will Luna, Nate’s loyal partner in every adventure, no matter how questionable the plan. Together, their antics set the tone for a story that leans fully into offbeat charm.The film features a standout ensemble cast. Billy Zane (Titanic) brings his signature swagger as Stoney Tarwater. Gina Gershon (Face-off) adds sharp wit as Dot, while John Ratzenberger (Cheers) grounds the community as Tom Roan. Amanda Bearse (Fright Night) brings warmth and humor as Ramona Skoog. Kim Matula (Fighting with my Family), George Psarras (Waltzing with Brando), and Paul Psarras round out the world with performances that perfectly match the film’s quirky energy.Tapawingo centers on Nate and Will as they take on an unexpected responsibility. After Nate is asked to protect a local kid from a persistent group of bullies, the two recruit a ragtag group of friends in hopes of becoming Tapawingo’s most unconventional defenders. From rec center meetups to a library headquarters to missions that blur the line between imagination and bravery, the film celebrates the creativity and courage that define unlikely heroes.With Narang’s direction bringing sincerity to even the wildest moments, Tapawingo delivers a heartfelt story about community, friendship, and the people who show up when it truly counts. Narang recently shared in a Collider article, "I wanted to make a movie the same type as I like to watch, that I enjoy and have fun with."Tapawingo is now available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.About Foggy Bottom PicturesFoggy Bottom Pictures was founded by Dylan K. Narang, who also owns the minor league baseball team, the Lynchburg Hillcats. The company has produced several other films, including Girl Most Likely (2012) and Dark Was the Night (2014).For more information, visit foggybottompictures.com.Please visit tapawingofilm.com, follow on instagram @Tapawingofilm.For interviews, screeners, and press assets, please contact: tapawingo@epecmedia.com

