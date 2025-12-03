A Decade of ‘Comfort & Joy’: LATLC Brings Holiday Magic and Essential Support to Hundreds of LA Families

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities hosting their tenth annual "Comfort & Joy" event for Los Angeles families in need A family enjoying Candy Cane Lane at LATLC's Comfort & Joy, "A Miracle on 34th Street" in Los Angeles All of LATLC Volunteers, Newton Division LAPD, and LAFD excited for the Tenth Annual Comfort & Joy, "A Miracle on 34th Street" in Los Angeles Santa Claus Cutting The Ribbon for LATLC's Comfort & Joy, "A Miracle on 34th Street" in Los Angeles A family taking photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Santa Claus at LATLC's Comfort & Joy, "A Miracle on 34th Street" in Los Angeles

A growing holiday tradition returns with new interactive zones, community partnerships, and much-needed support for local families.

Comfort & Joy is one of the most meaningful programs we host, and celebrating a full decade of this event speaks to the heart of our mission” — Megan E. Klein, 2025 LATLC President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) will celebrate a major milestone this December 6th with its 10th annual “Comfort & Joy”, a signature holiday event that brings warmth, resources, and a sense of wonder to more than 500 pre-selected families in South Los Angeles. Taking place from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM at St. Patrick’s Church on East 34th Street, the event has grown into a cherished seasonal tradition—widely regarded as a community “Miracle on 34th Street.”This year’s celebration features an expanded layout and new interactive experiences designed to make the morning even more meaningful for families. As guests move through the event, they will enjoy four dedicated areas. At Lovey’s Library, children and parents can choose books to take home, creating a moment of connection and learning. The path continues through The North Pole, where families stop for a festive holiday photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. At Lovey’s Workshop, every child selects a toy of their choice—ensuring each family leaves with both practical support and a cherished holiday memory.Families will also receive groceries, household essentials, and seasonal items at the Holiday Market—made possible through the generosity of LATLC, which provides all groceries for the event. All of the toys offered throughout the morning are generously supplied by Mattel and more than 30 law firms participating in the annual TOYS FOR JOY collection. Additional activities throughout the event include ornament-making stations, light-up giveaways at the Festival of Lights, petting-zoo moments, hot cocoa and coffee from the “Cup of Joy” stand, playful holiday characters, and cultural traditions from around the world.“Comfort & Joy is one of the most meaningful programs we host, and celebrating a full decade of this event speaks to the heart of our mission,” said Megan E. Klein, 2025 LATLC President. “Every volunteer, partner, and supporter helps create an atmosphere where families feel uplifted and embraced—where the holidays become a little brighter, warmer, and more hopeful.”Since its founding in 2016 by LATLC leaders Minh Nguyen and PJ Javaheri, “Comfort & Joy” has grown into one of the organization’s most impactful community efforts. Attorneys from top law firms, LAPD Newton Division officers, LAFD firefighters, local leaders, and hundreds of volunteers return year after year to help transform the neighborhood into a welcoming holiday village. Their commitment ensures that families facing financial challenges not only receive essential items but also experience a morning filled with joy, celebration, and support.The event is hosted by the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities, in partnership with the LAPD Newton Division and the Los Angeles Fire Department, who work closely with LATLC each year to bring the large-scale operation to life.About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC)The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) was established in 2006 by seven plaintiff personal injury attorneys who shared a vision of giving back in meaningful, community-centered ways. LATLC focuses on education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and homelessness. With more than 3,000 supporters, the organization has provided over $6 million in grants and goods and contributed more than 13,000 volunteer hours throughout Southern California.More information: LATLC.org

LATLC's 2024 Comfort & Joy, "A Miracle on 34th Street" coming back to Los Angeles on Saturday, December 6, 2025

