Heather Shafter Debuts New Keynote on Building Social Movements Through Collaboration and Conflict

Heather Shafter, Speaker and Author, offers her new keynote speech "The SACRED Path: Working for Change with Allies and Adversaries".

“The SACRED Path” explores how progress depends on working with both allies and adversaries to advance change.

This keynote challenges audiences to stop asking, ‘Can I make a difference?’ and start asking, ‘How can I do my part; and who do I need beside me?” — Heather Shafter, Keynote Speaker and Author

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new keynote talk from speaker and strategist Heather Shafter is reshaping how we think about movement-building, advocacy, and progress. Titled The SACRED Path: Working for Change with Allies and Adversaries, the talk explores how steady progress depends not only on collaboration, but also on constructive conflict. The SACRED Path includes several stories from Life of Libby: Chasing Peace & Justice with Humor, Guts, & Passion, the memoir that Shafter co-wrote with peace and justice activist Libby Frank.The talk goes beyond idealistic inspiration; it’s a call to action grounded in reality. The systems that resist change are powerful, but taking small actions, while building broad coalitions, is the key to change. From civil rights to gender equality to peace movements, history has shown that no one makes progress alone.“We all know the names of movement icons, Susan B. Anthony, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., but we forget that each one was part of a broader effort,” says Shafter. “This keynote challenges audiences to stop asking, ‘Can I make a difference?’ and start asking, ‘How can I do my part; and who do I need beside me?’” Shafter, founder of 3P Allies , brings a unique blend of organizational insight and movement experience. Her consulting work helps purpose-driven organizations align their operations with their mission, and her public speaking empowers individuals to contribute to social change. She believes that both roles share a common thread: moving people toward effective action.“I created this talk because so many people feel frustrated, resigned, or isolated,” she says. “But you can find allies. You can even find common ground with your adversaries. And that might be what matters most right now.”Whether presented at conferences, colleges, or community gatherings, the keynote is designed to catalyze reflection, connection, and action. Individuals and organizations can learn more or request a booking by visiting Shafter’s website

The SACRED Path: Working for Change with Allies and Adversaries

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.