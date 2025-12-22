Marketing Agency Near You Leads Largest Volunteer Crew to Date in Support of United Way of Bucks County

Marketing Agency Near You volunteers & friends gathered to support United Way of Bucks County in Bristol, PA.

The Levittown-based agency partners with clients and friends for its biggest quarterly volunteer effort yet.

Giving back to our neighbors isn’t just something we do. It’s how we live out our values as a business. This volunteer day brought that to life in a powerful way.” — Dan Jones, Founder & CMO

LEVITTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Agency Near You (MANY), a Levittown-based marketing firm focused on supporting small businesses with strategic and authentic marketing, recently mobilized its largest volunteer team to date during its quarterly service day with the United Way of Bucks County Team members, clients, and agency partners came together from across Bucks County to support a variety of hands-on projects for families and nonprofits in need. From sorting clothing donations to organizing the warehouse, the turnout marked a milestone in the agency’s growing commitment to ongoing community engagement.“We talk a lot about real results and real relationships,” said Dan Jones, Founder and CMO of Marketing Agency Near You. “Giving back to our neighbors isn’t just something we do. It’s how we live out our values as a business. This volunteer day brought that to life in a powerful way.”Marketing Agency Near You has been organizing volunteer days every quarter as part of its broader brand mission to integrate purpose into its performance-driven culture. With participation growing every event, this most recent gathering included volunteers from partner organizations, clients, and other local professionals who share MANY’s people-first mindset.“Whether we’re helping a brand grow online or stocking food pantry shelves, we believe in building things that last,” added Jones. “We’re grateful to United Way for giving us the chance to pitch in and deepen our roots in the community.”The volunteer day is one of several ways Marketing Agency Near You blends business with purpose. As part of its ongoing progress initiatives, the agency encourages clients and collaborators to engage in both local and national philanthropic efforts, often supporting them in organizing campaigns that give back while aligning with brand values.Looking ahead, the agency plans to expand its impact by launching more collaborative volunteer efforts in 2026 and weaving community-centered campaigns into client work across the board. Marketing Agency Near You is a strategy-first marketing partner based in Levittown, PA, serving small businesses and solopreneurs who want real growth without the fluff. Blending data with creativity, the agency offers services ranging from Fractional CMO support to full-funnel marketing execution. With a commitment to authenticity, impact, and human connection, MANY helps local businesses thrive through tailored, measurable strategies that prioritize progress over promises.

