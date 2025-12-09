MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition Unveiled

Jona Schmidt, Josh Quinn, Mr. Monopoly, Candice Oleson, Trent Coleman - Ruan Center

Mr. Monopoly and local dignitaries premiere the board inspired by Iowa’s capital city

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local officials, tourism and business leaders, along with Mr. Monopoly, today unveiled MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition at a media event hosted by the Ruan Center downtown. The game is the only licensed version in the state, introduced by Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, creators of classic games and puzzles, and under license by Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company.MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition replaces the perennial board game’s Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with Des Moines cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations, and businesses. It also features customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure the board is a historic and enduring tribute to one of the most popular destinations in the central U.S. Here are some of the popular properties on the new game:o Des Moines icons –Iowa State Capitol, Iowa State Fair, Drake Stadiumo Culture & history – Salisbury House, Des Moines Art Center, Living History Farmso Attractions – Blank Park Zoo, Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, Adventureland Parko Charitable organizations – Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Food Bank of Iowa, ChildServeo Businesses – Hy-Vee, Homemakers Furniture, Ruan Center, Willis Cadillac“We appreciate all those who suggested landmarks, organizations and businesses that make Des Moines unique and truly special. And we are pleased so many of them raced in to win the opportunity for a place on the board,” said Sarah Bowman, a Top Trumps USA representative.MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Paws & Pints, 9 local Hy-Vee locations, Homemakers Furniture, Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden Blank Park Zoo, Salisbury House, Terrace Hill, Living History Farms, Grand View University Bookstore, Drake Bulldog Shop, Local shops off of Ingersoll & Grand“Having Des Moines featured in its own edition of Monopoly is an incredible tribute to the people, places, and experiences that make our city so memorable,” said Brock Konrad, VP of Marketing at Catch Des Moines. “This game highlights the iconic attractions and local favorites that define Greater Des Moines, and we’re thrilled to see our community come to life on a board that families will enjoy for years to come.”To learn more about MONOPOLY city experience boards, visit www.toptrumps.com 2025 marks 90 years of MONOPOLY in the market, and Hasbro is celebrating its iconic legacy all year long. As the world’s favorite family game brand, with over one billion players in 114 countries, MONOPOLY is more than just a game – it’s a global phenomenon. Known for its timeless fun, strategy, and friendly competition, MONOPOLY invites consumers across generations to step into a world where opulence and villainy collide, and all is fair in the race for riches. With a growing list of 300+ culturally relevant editions and new ways to play – from in-person experiences to digital platforms, casino games and more – there’s truly a MONOPOLY for everyone.About Top Trumps USA Inc.Top Trumps USA Inc. is a USA division of Winning Moves International, making world-famous educational card and board games. These include the original Top Trumps card game, Top Trumps Match - the Crazy Cube Game, Top Trumps Quiz, the fast-paced, word tile game Lexicon-GO!, playing cards, puzzles, and more. Top Trumps is known for bringing official versions of completely customized, city-specific MONOPOLY boards to the North American market under license from Hasbro. Each MONOPOLY city experience pays homage to favorite U.S. regions, featuring celebrated neighborhoods, landmarks, and businesses for a gameplay that truly evokes the special uniqueness of each community.About HasbroHasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

