MONOPOLY: Wichita Edition Unveiled

Mr. Monopoly, Mayor Lily Wu and local dignitaries premiere the board inspired by the Air Capital of the World

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local officials and business leaders, along with Mr. Monopoly, unveiled MONOPOLY: Wichita Edition at a media event Wednesday, November 19 hosted by the Hotel At Old Town. The game is the only licensed version in the state, introduced by Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, creators of classic games and puzzles and under license by Hasbro, a toy and game company.MONOPOLY: Wichita Edition replaces the perennial board game’s Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with Wichita cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations, and businesses. It also features customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure the board is a historic and enduring tribute to one of the most popular destinations in the central U.S.“We appreciate all those who suggested landmarks, organizations and businesses that make Wichita unique and truly special. And we are pleased so many of them raced in to win the opportunity for a place on the board,” said Josie Cole, a Top Trumps USA representative.“Wichita is officially on the board! MONOPOLY: Wichita Edition is more than a game—it’s a celebration of our history, landmarks, and community spirit. I’m proud families across the country will be able to play and experience a piece of Wichita for years to come,” said Wichita Mayor Lily Wu.MONOPOLY: Wichita Edition will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Fidelity Bank, 2 beatz boutique, Central Community Church, Exploration Place, the Hotel at Old Town, Textron, KU School of Medicine, YMCA, World Treasures and Wichita State University.To learn more about MONOPOLY city experience boards, visit www.toptrumps.com 2025 marks 90 years of MONOPOLY in the market, and Hasbro is celebrating its iconic legacy all year long. As the world’s favorite family game brand, with over one billion players in 114 countries, MONOPOLY is more than just a game – it’s a global phenomenon. Known for its timeless fun, strategy, and friendly competition, MONOPOLY invites consumers across generations to step into a world where opulence and villainy collide, and all is fair in the race for riches. With a growing list of 300+ culturally relevant editions and new ways to play – from in-person experiences to digital platforms, casino games and more – there’s truly a MONOPOLY for everyone.About Top Trumps USA Inc.Top Trumps USA Inc. is a USA division of Winning Moves International, making world-famous educational card and board games. These include the original Top Trumps card game, Top Trumps Match - the Crazy Cube Game, Top Trumps Quiz, the fast-paced, word tile game Lexicon-GO!, playing cards, puzzles, and more. Top Trumps is known for bringing official versions of completely customized city-specific MONOPOLY boards to the North American market under license from Hasbro. Each MONOPOLY city experience pays homage to favorite U.S. regions, featuring celebrated neighborhoods, landmarks, and businesses for a gameplay that truly evokes the special uniqueness of each community.About MonopolyMONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of MONOPOLY tokens while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the past 90 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world’s favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.About HasbroHasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com

