Pacific Retirement Services Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer
I look forward to partnering with the Board, leadership team, residents, and team members to advance the organization’s mission and build on its strong foundation.”MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sloan Bentley has been selected to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Retirement Services (PRS). PRS is a leading non-profit senior living organization headquartered in Medford, Oregon and has a history of mission care and service to the older adults in seven states. Effective start date will be determined based on the closing of a financial restructuring for her current employer.
— Sloan Bentley
With a 40-plus year professional career dedicated to excellence in senior living, Sloan Bentley has been a consistent contributor toward reimaging the next generation of services within life plan communities. She cofounded Seniority Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of American Baptist Homes of the West, where for nearly twenty years she provided management, sales and marketing consultation to organizations nationwide. She has held positions of leadership within rapidly expanding systems of senior living serving as CEO, COO and CRO of mission-driven national firms.
Throughout her career, Sloan has demonstrated expertise in strategic growth, operational transformation, system integration, quality improvement, and board governance. While serving as CEO of Lifespace Communities, she led the organization’s expansion from 12 to 16 communities. She also secured significant capital investments and led major redevelopment initiatives to strengthen their market position. For the last five years, she has served as Chief Executive Officer of Lutheran Life Communities, a $100 million organization operating in four communities in Illinois and Indiana. Accomplishments during her tenure at Lutheran Life include management through COVID, upscaling all software products, life safety compliance, product services and apartment upgrades and development of a custom culture program for the organization.
In addition to operational and financial performance, Sloan is widely recognized for her commitment to culture and mission. She has developed organization-wide service excellence programs inspired by hospitality best practices, and strengthened philanthropic engagement efforts generating significant donor support across multiple organizations.
“Sloan is a mission-driven leader who understands how to balance strategy, culture, governance, and performance,” said Larry Boeck, Chair of the PRS Board of Directors. “Her experience leading complex organizations, strengthening quality outcomes, and partnering closely with boards positions PRS well for continued growth and impact.”
Sloan is active in LeadingAge and broader senior living industry initiatives, and has served as a frequent conference speaker and collaborator with financial institutions, policy leaders, and philanthropic partners.
“I am honored to join Pacific Retirement Services,” said Sloan. “PRS has a strong reputation for excellence and a deep commitment to serving older adults. I look forward to partnering with the Board, leadership team, residents, and team members to advance the organization’s mission and build on its strong foundation.”
Sloan and her husband Dan Weimer will relocate to the Rogue Valley upon her start date.
About Pacific Retirement Services
Pacific Retirement Services (PRS) is a non-profit senior living organization formally incorporated in 1990. The PRS family includes 12 Life Plan Communities, 25 affordable housing communities, and a Community Volunteer Network which administers and coordinates volunteer programs in southern Oregon. Serving nearly 7,000 older adults and 3,500 team members through its many organizations, PRS is dedicated to empowering people to lead meaningful lives as they age through quality housing, healthcare, and compassionate service.
