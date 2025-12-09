Remembering the Life of Robert Brooks One Year Later

“Today we remember the life of Robert Brooks, one year after the brutal attack that resulted in his murder.

“In the immediate aftermath of that tragedy we began reforming our corrections system — work that continues today. I ordered a full investigation and directed Commissioner Martuscello to begin the termination process for all those involved in his death. I visited Marcy Correctional Facility, stood in the very same room where he was beaten to death, and was heartbroken and sickened to think of the actions of those depraved individuals.

“Every single individual who enters a DOCCS facility deserves to be safe, whether they are employed there or serving their time. My Administration expedited funding to install fixed cameras in all our facilities to shine the light on any future wrongdoing, made it law that security staff had to wear and turn on their body worn cameras, and invested more money in the Office of Special Investigations to be able to fully investigate any claims of misconduct and wrongdoing.

“While these investments and safety reforms are needed, there is more to do. I am committed to further action to ensure our facilities are safer, and hopeful the Legislature will agree to some common sense changes to legislation currently on my desk that would allow us to advance reforms together. Public safety is my top priority and I will not stop working to ensure our correctional facilities are safe for all.”

“Robert Brooks should be alive today.”