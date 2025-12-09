Trust Your Supplier (TYS) Recognized in the 2025/26 ProcureTech100

TYS is proud to be selected as a ProcureTech100 provider

Global supplier management platform named to prestigious list celebrating the most innovative digital procurement solutions shaping the industry

This recognition reflects our commitment to helping procurement teams streamline supplier onboarding, strengthen third-party risk management, and build more resilient supply chains.” — Sai Nidamarty, TYS Cofounder/CEO

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trust Your Supplier (TYS), a leading provider of a global supplier management platform, today announced its selection to the 2025/26 ProcureTech100 , the annual list celebrating the 100 most pioneering digital procurement solutions shaping the future of the industry.The ProcureTech100, now in its fifth year, enters a new chapter as Art of Procurement takes over stewardship of the highly respected, peer-driven program. The 2025/26 list was selected by a panel of executive judges representing procurement leaders, innovators, and practitioners from around the world.“We are honored to be named to the ProcureTech100,” said Sai Nidamarty , Cofounder and CEO at Trust Your Supplier. “This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help procurement teams streamline supplier onboarding, strengthen third-party risk management, and build more resilient supply chains. We are proud to stand alongside such an impressive group of industry leaders.”The official announcement of this year’s 100 providers took place during a live webinar on December 9 at 11:00 AM ET. The 2025/26 ProcureTech100 Yearbook was also released during the event, offering insights into the technologies and emerging trends reshaping procurement.Access the event recording here: https://www.airmeet.com/e/49f23980-b4ef-11f0-a353-831dca50c72a About Trust Your SupplierTrust Your Supplier (TYS) is a modern supplier management and third-party risk management (TPRM) platform that helps organizations streamline onboarding, automate compliance, and reduce operational and fraud risk. Built for both mid-market teams and large enterprises, TYS replaces disconnected emails, spreadsheets, and fragmented tools with a centralized system that supports every stage of the supplier lifecycle. The platform gives procurement, finance, and compliance teams clear visibility into supplier information, risk assessments, documentation, and approvals, while automated workflows reduce manual effort and maintain audit-ready records. Trusted by leading global brands across manufacturing, consumer goods, telecom, energy, financial services, and other industries, TYS provides a scalable path to stronger supplier management and more resilient supply chains. Learn more at https://trustyoursupplier.com/ About the ProcureTech100The ProcureTech100 identifies and celebrates the most innovative digital procurement solutions worldwide. Now led by Art of Procurement, the program highlights the technologies and companies shaping the future of procurement across categories, including automation, intelligence, supplier engagement, risk, and sustainability. Learn more at https://www.procuretech100.com/

