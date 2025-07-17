Trust Your Supplier Launches TYS Essentials: A Scalable Supplier Risk & Compliance Platform for Mid-Market Companies

New solution gives growing companies fast, flexible tools for supplier onboarding, risk monitoring, and compliance without enterprise complexity or cost.

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trust Your Supplier (TYS), a leader in supplier and risk management innovation, today announced the launch of TYS Essentials , a streamlined version of its flagship platform designed specifically for mid-market organizations. Tailored for Procurement, Risk, Finance, and Compliance teams managing 500 or more suppliers, TYS Essentials delivers powerful onboarding, due diligence, and risk mitigation tools out of the box and ready to deploy in days.“Increasingly, midsize companies face the same third-party risks and compliance demands as large enterprises, but without the same resources,” said Sai Nidamarty, Co-founder and CEO of Trust Your Supplier. “TYS Essentials bridges the gap with a scalable, affordable platform that empowers teams to onboard suppliers faster, reduce risk, and maintain audit-ready compliance from day one.”TYS Essentials offers a modular approach, allowing customers to start with the functionality they need, such as fraud prevention, supplier data validation, or tariff exposure analysis, and expand over time. Whether managing dozens or hundreds of suppliers, it’s easy to get started.Key capabilities include:-Faster Supplier Onboarding – Streamlined workflows and automated approvals-Real-Time Risk Monitoring – Embedded checks for sanctions, fraud, ESG violations, cyber threats-Data Enrichment & Validation – Cleansed and deduplicated supplier profiles for better insights-Compliance Automation – Document tracking, alerts, and policy acceptance workflows Tariff Exposure Scoring – Alerts to quantify and monitor global trade volatilityWith simple, transparent pricing starting at $25K annually, TYS Essentials is designed for growing, proactive organizations transitioning away from manual processes, spreadsheets, and fragmented systems.Mid-market leaders no longer have to choose between speed and compliance. With TYS Essentials, teams gain immediate operational efficiency while laying a scalable foundation for sustainable growth. Procurement, Finance, Legal, and Compliance stakeholders can finally collaborate with a single source of truth, built on the proven Trust Your Supplier platform already used by leading global enterprises.Ready to See It in Action?Explore how TYS Essentials can help you unify supplier data, reduce risk, and streamline compliance without a long rollout or expensive customization.About Trust Your Supplier (TYS)Trust Your Supplier (TYS) is a small, minority- and woman-owned technology company headquartered in Morrisville, NC. The company delivers an innovative supplier and risk management platform powered by blockchain and AI, enabling businesses to onboard suppliers faster, monitor risk continuously, and simplify compliance. TYS serves organizations globally with solutions designed to promote transparency, resilience, and trust across the supplier ecosystem.

