Trust Your Supplier (TYS) Welcomes PK Sridhar as Head of Product and Operations
PK Sridhar Joins TYS, a leading provider of innovative solutions for supplier and risk management, to Lead Product Development and Drive Operational Excellence.
RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust Your Supplier (TYS), a leading provider of innovative solutions for supplier lifecycle and risk management, is pleased to announce the appointment of PK Sridhar as Head of Product and Operations. Sridhar brings a wealth of experience in product development and go-to-market strategies.
PK Sridhar is a seasoned product executive with a proven track record of innovation and success in managing the full product life cycle. He excels at bringing the right products to market and scaling go-to-market strategies to drive expansion. With extensive leadership experience, PK has successfully grown businesses in both startup and enterprise environments. His expertise in strategic planning and operational efficiency makes him a valuable addition to the TYS team.
As Head of Product and Operations, Sridhar will oversee product development and operational execution to drive the company’s growth and innovation agenda.
“Sridhar's appointment comes at a time of significant product growth and expansion for Trust Your Supplier. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in advancing our mission to revolutionize supplier management,” said Sai Nidamarty, CEO of TYS. “We are excited to have PK on board and look forward to achieving new heights together.”
Commenting on his new role, PK Sridhar said, “I am thrilled to join Trust Your Supplier at such a pivotal time. The company's innovative approach to supplier management is truly transformative, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success and growth.”
At the forefront of the supply chain industry, Trust Your Supplier (TYS) is leading a technological revolution by introducing a secure and decentralized digital wallet, thereby redefining the supplier golden record and setting new standards in efficiency and transparency. Our cutting-edge solutions empower organizations to proactively manage risk, reduce costs, and navigate ever-changing regulations seamlessly.
About Trust Your Supplier (TYS): Trust Your Supplier (TYS) is a small minority and woman-owned business with a global reach, offering an innovative blockchain-based solution for supplier and risk management to large and mid-size enterprises. By harnessing the immutability of the blockchain, TYS ensures daily monitoring and historical, predictive, and prescriptive risk insights, enabling trusted data exchange and workflow automation beyond traditional boundaries. This distributed ledger technology fosters transparency, efficiency, and empowerment for businesses to manage suppliers and mitigate risks effectively.
For more information about Trust Your Supplier and its solutions, visit www.TrustYourSupplier.com.
