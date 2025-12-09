Maryland’s Best Seeking Nominations for the 2026 “Chef Partner of the Year”

December 9, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 9, 2025) – Maryland’s Best, a consumer-facing program at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, is seeking nominations for the second Maryland’s Best Chef Partner of the Year award, recognizing an individual chef’s dedication to using local Maryland products, from seafood to produce to dairy and beyond. Last year, seven chefs were nominated with over 50 farms and local seafood vendors highlighted in their restaurants and events during the year. Chef Jason Daniloski of Silver Queen Cafe in Baltimore was the 2024 recipient of the award.

“We are thrilled to be partnering again with the Restaurant Association of Maryland to shine a light on the chefs who are supportive of Maryland farmers and watermen,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “We understand there are many challenges and factors when sourcing ingredients. This award is an excellent opportunity to highlight those chefs on how creative and innovative they are by using Maryland products.”

The winning chef will consistently demonstrate dishes inspired by the farmers and watermen in Maryland, and their commitment to telling the real and local stories behind food. Restaurants or organizations that enter must also be a member of the Maryland’s Best program, display the logo in their establishment and be an active member in marketing campaigns. To submit a nomination, please complete the entry form by February 17, 2026. You do not need to be a Restaurant Association of Maryland member to participate. The Maryland’s Best Chef Partner of the Year award will be presented at the annual Restaurant Association of Maryland Gala on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at the Maryland Live! Casino in Hanover, Maryland.

If you are a chef or a restaurant also working with local food and are interested in partnering with Maryland’s Best please contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at [email protected].

# # #

