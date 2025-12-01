Maryland Farm & Harvest To Visit Locations in Cecil, Frederick, Washington, and Queen Anne’s Counties During December 2 Episode

December 1, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 1, 2025) – Maryland Public Television’s popular original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its 13th season, will feature farms and locations in Cecil, Frederick, Washington, and Queen Anne’s counties during an episode premiering on Tuesday, December 2. An episode preview is available on the series’ webpage at mpt.org/farm.

Maryland Farm & Harvest airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT and online at mpt.org/livestream. Episodes are also available to view live and on demand using the free PBS app and MPT’s online video player.

The popular weekly series takes viewers on a journey across the Free State, telling engaging and enlightening stories about the farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the state’s number one commercial industry.

With introductions filmed at Star Bright Farm in White Hall (Baltimore County), the December 2 episode features the following stories:

Bonus Cover Crops (Cecil and Queen Anne’s counties) : University of Maryland Extension Agent Sarah Hirsh developed the Bonus Cover Crop program to help farmers grow the best crops possible. Participants receive free consultations and cost-sharing support to develop and implement tailored approaches using cover crops to address specific issues faced on their farms. Audiences meet Stephen Kraszewski of Mason’s Heritage Farm in Ruthsburg and Bryan Racine of Racine Family Farm in Rising Sun, two farmers with different needs who have both found success using the program.

District Farms Hydroponics (Frederick County) : When three attorneys grew tired of the legal rat race, they traded their suits for seedlings and set out to build a hyper-efficient, techno-centric lettuce farm. Viewers meet cofounders Ali and Ibrahim Sharifzadeh at District Farms in Frederick, where thousands of rows of lettuce are tended to by both human hands and automated nutrient delivery systems inside a five-acre greenhouse that uses a fraction of the land, water, and fertilizer required on traditional lettuce farms.

The Local Buy: Caprikorn Farms (Washington County): Segment host Al Spoler visits Caprikorn Farms in Rohrersville, the longest-running goat dairy in Maryland. There, Al learns how owners Alice Orzechowski and Scott Hoyman turned their desire to return to the land into one of the highest-producing goat milk operations in the United States. After meeting the couple’s herd of Saanen goats – a breed known for its friendliness and milk production – Al joins corporate chef Catherine Forrence to make goat cheese chocolate truffles. The recipe will be available to download at mpt.org/farm.

More than 19 million viewers have watched Maryland Farm & Harvest on the statewide public TV network since its debut in 2013. The series has traveled to more than 500 farms, fisheries, and other agriculture-related locations during its first 12 seasons, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C.

Encore broadcasts of Maryland Farm & Harvest air on MPT on Thursdays at 11 p.m. and on Sundays at 6 a.m. Episodes also air on MPT2/Create® on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Past episodes can be viewed on the PBS app and MPT’s online video player, while episode segments are available on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/@MarylandFarmHarvest.

Audiences are invited to engage with the series on social media @MarylandFarmHarvest on Facebook and @mdfarmtv on Instagram.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is MPT’s co-production partner for Maryland Farm & Harvest. Major funding is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board.

Additional funding is provided by Maryland’s Best; a grant from the Rural Maryland Council, Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Fund; MARBIDCO; a grant from the Maryland Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program; Farm Credit; Maryland Soybean Board and Soybean Checkoff Program; Maryland Nursery, Landscape & Greenhouse Association; Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts; Maryland Farm Bureau, Inc., The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment; Maryland Agriculture Education Foundation; and Maryland Pork Producers Association.

# # #