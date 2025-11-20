Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture (GICA) to Meet on December 4

ANNAPOLIS, MD– The Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture (GICA) will have a meeting on Thursday December 4, 2025 at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401. The meeting will be a hybrid meeting.
For more information and a link to join virtually, please contact MDA Director of Government Relations Rachel Jones at rachel.jones2@maryland.gov.
Please note this meeting will be recorded.
