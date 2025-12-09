Supporting families ahead of holiday travel

Dec. 9, 2025

By Jewel Schoppe

SAN ANGELO – TxDOT recently welcomed families for a holiday-themed Car Seat Safety Checkup event to help caregivers ensure their children are traveling as safely as possible this holiday season.

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians provided free inspections, installation assistance, and one-on-one education throughout the event in early December.

Families received guidance on selecting the correct seat for their child’s age and size, along with demonstrations on proper harness fit and secure installation. Children attending the event received festive stockings filled with treats and were invited to take photos with Santa.

“The holiday season brings increased travel across Texas,” said San Angelo District Engineer Chris Cowen. “By offering hands-on guidance, we can help families properly secure their children in safety seats as they head to gatherings with loved ones.”

As temperatures decrease, TxDOT is reminding caregivers about an important cold-weather safety tip shared during the event: bulky winter coats should not be worn underneath a car-seat harness.

Thick clothing can prevent harness straps from fitting snugly against a child’s body, creating slack. Loose harnesses increase the risk of injury and even ejection during a crash.

“We recommend buckling the child into the car seat first, making sure the harness is properly tightened, and then placing a coat or blanket over the harness,” said Sergeant Justin Baker with the Texas Department of Public Safety. “This keeps the fit secure while still keeping kids warm and comfortable in colder weather.”

If parents and caregivers would still like to have their car seats checked, they can find out if a technician is available in their community by visiting SaveMeWithaSeat.org .