Keep holidays happy by getting a sober ride

AUSTIN – The loss of a loved one hits even harder over the holidays.

There are empty chairs at thousands of tables for Texas families devastated by deadly drunk driving crashes. As Texans gather to celebrate this time of year, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is urging Texans to extend their well-known kindness and courtesy to others on the road and always choose a sober ride.

“The holidays are a wonderful time to be with family, and yet they can also be a painful reminder for those who have lost loved ones to preventable crashes,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Let’s make a new holiday tradition to drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe. That means always getting a sober ride.”

Remember to drive the Texas Way

December had the highest number of crashes caused by drunk drivers in Texas last year. There were more than 2,000 drunk driving-related crashes during the 2024 holiday season. All of these could have been avoided by taking a sober ride.

The empty chair

“Every day, I sit at a table with an empty chair,” Charisse Thomas said.

A drunk driver killed Charisse Thomas’ daughter Destani in a head-on crash as she drove home from high school in 2020. Earlier that same day, Destani had found out she was accepted into college. The driver, just 22 years old himself, had been binge drinking all weekend.

“He got four years in prison, and my family got a life sentence,” Thomas said.

How to avoid holiday tragedies

If you drink any amount of alcohol, do not drive. Instead:

Designate a sober driver before the party starts

Call a sober friend

Use public transit or rideshare

Stay put until you are sober

Drive Sober. No Regrets campaign

Over the next few weeks, TxDOT plans to reach people as they prepare for holiday get-togethers. TxDOT is partnering with Walmart during the holiday season to take its interactive exhibit to stores in areas with the highest number of drunk driving deaths.

TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign also includes PSAs on TV, radio, billboards, online and at bars, restaurants and convenience stores statewide. The campaign supports a heightened law enforcement period from Dec. 12 through Jan. 1, when more officers will be on alert looking for drunk drivers.

Drive Sober. No Regrets. is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.