Looking back on a month of progress in November

Dec. 2, 2025

By Ryan LaFontaine

AUSTIN — From long-awaited intersection reopenings and new flyovers, to pedestrian upgrades, mobility improvements surged statewide in November.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) closed out November with major progress on transportation projects across the state, delivering new mobility options for drivers and pedestrians while advancing key long-term improvements for growing communities.

Lake Houston: Three FM 1960 intersections reopen

Drivers in the Lake Houston area saw noticeable relief as three reconstructed intersections along FM 1960 reopened after nearly four years of phased construction. The intersections at Atascocita Road, West Lake Houston Parkway and Farmingham Road now feature updated signals and improved traffic flow as part of TxDOT’s two-segment widening project.

The $128 million effort will expand FM 1960 from a four-lane roadway to a six-lane divided corridor with new sidewalks, raised medians, turn lanes and drainage upgrades. Segment B is expected to wrap up by Christmas, with Segment A following in February.

TxDOT reminded motorists to remain cautious as final work continues into early 2026.

Central Texas: New pedestrian infrastructure coming to Mart and Waco

TxDOT announced two new pedestrian infrastructure projects aimed at improving safety and accessibility for people walking, rolling and biking in Central Texas communities:

Mart: Beginning Dec. 1, TxDOT will launch a $1 million project along S. Carpenter Street to build sidewalks, ramps and marked crosswalks from SH 164 to Lumpkin Street. Work is expected to finish in early 2026.

Waco: A $2.7 million project on Valley Mills Drive will add new sidewalks, upgraded curb ramps and improved pedestrian signals stretching from Bagby Avenue to US 84. Construction will run through summer 2026, with intermittent sidewalk and shoulder closures expected.

Both projects advance TxDOT’s continued efforts to support pedestrian mobility in communities experiencing population and traffic growth.

San Antonio: Two new flyovers open at Loop 1604/I-10 interchange

In San Antonio, two additional flyover ramps opened at the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, connecting eastbound I-10 to both directions of Loop 1604. The openings bring the total to seven flyovers completed in 11 months, with all eight scheduled to be operational by the end of 2026.

When finished, the five-level interchange will feature:

Eight high-speed flyover ramps

New roundabouts at ground level

Added turnarounds and sidewalks

Expanded main lanes on both I-10 and Loop 1604, including a future HOV lane

Collector-distributor roads to help reduce weaving and congestion

The upgrades aim to improve traffic flow and safety in one of the region’s fastest-growing corridors.

TxDOT won federal transit grant

On Nov. 20, the Federal Transit Administration announced that TxDOT will receive $36 million in grants for transit.

The funding will be used to purchase replacement buses for 26 rural transit agencies and to build a new facility in El Paso. This funding focuses on 26 rural transit districts that collectively serve 193 Texas counties and cover more than 73% of the state’s land area, encompassing about 197,000 square miles.

