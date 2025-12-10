Socium IT Unveils AI Platform That Detects Telecom Billing Errors Automatically

AI Powered Telecom Intelligence Platform

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry where 80% of telecom invoices contain billing errors and enterprises routinely overpay by 30%, an Atlanta-based firm is challenging the status quo with an unusual proposition: enterprise-grade telecom intelligence for $100 per month, plus free brokerage services to actually fix the problems.Socium IT today announced its Vigilis platform is now available starting at $100 per month—a fraction of the $50,000+ annual cost typical of enterprise telecom expense management solutions. More significantly, the company's brokerage services, which handle carrier negotiations, billing disputes, and contract optimization, cost clients nothing."The telecom expense management industry has a fundamental problem," said Stephen Hancock, Founder of Socium IT. "Companies pay software vendors thousands of dollars for dashboards that show them they're overpaying, then pay consultants more money to negotiate fixes. We flipped that model completely."How It WorksVigilis Prima, the self-service platform tier, provides AI-powered invoice parsing, variance detection, and service inventory management for $100 per month with no long-term contract required. Organizations that want hands-off management can upgrade to Vigilis Optima, which adds human oversight, MACD order processing, billing dispute submission, and contract renewal management.The brokerage component—where Socium's team actually negotiates with carriers, recovers billing errors, and optimizes contracts—operates at no cost to clients. Socium earns its revenue from carrier relationships, aligning the company's incentives with client savings."We've recovered over $36 million in telecom savings across 1,092 enterprise locations," Hancock said. "Our clients get enterprise-grade technology for $100 a month and white-glove support without writing us another check."The Scope of Enterprise Telecom WasteIndustry research indicates the problem is widespread. According to multiple studies, approximately 90% of enterprises overpay for telecom services, with billing errors appearing on nearly 80% of invoices. For organizations managing hundreds of circuits, wireless accounts, and cloud services across multiple carriers, manual auditing is virtually impossible.The telecom expense management market is projected to reach $5.3 billion in 2025, growing to $16.6 billion by 2035, according to Future Market Insights. Much of that growth is driven by enterprise adoption of cloud communications, SD-WAN, and hybrid work infrastructure—all of which add complexity to telecom portfolios.Enterprise-Ready CapabilitiesThe Vigilis platform includes:- Automated variance detection that compares invoiced charges against contract terms- Real-time inventory management across circuits, wireless, UCaaS, and SD-WAN- Contract lifecycle tracking with proactive renewal and auto-renewal alerts- Carrier negotiation support backed by benchmark data and vendor relationshipsSocium IT has achieved a Net Promoter Score of 100, with clients spanning manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and professional services sectors.The company recently published a free 90-Day Telecom Optimization Framework designed to help IT leaders establish cost baselines and implement ongoing optimization processes.About Socium ITSocium IT is a telecom intelligence firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company combines its proprietary Vigilis platform with strategic consulting to help enterprise IT executives reduce costs, improve visibility, and optimize vendor relationships. For more information, visit www.sociumit.com

